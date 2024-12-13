The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference matchup at Ball Arena on Friday. Denver is 12-10 overall and 6-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 14-11 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a blowout 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Nikola Jokic scored 48 points to go with 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in the win. The Clippers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 117-106 to the Houston Rockets. Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (hamstring), and Christian Braun (quad) are all listed as game-time decisions for Denver. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for the Clippers.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Nuggets: -270, Clippers: +218

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are coming off arguably their best performance of the season in their 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets had a season-high 43 assists in their win over the Hawks. Denver ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (118.7 points per game) and is shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are led by the best player in the NBA right now in Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP scored 48 points and had 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in the team's win over Atlanta. For the season, Jokic is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10. 2 assists per game.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are facing a Nuggets team that has been essentially one dimensional for most of the season. While Jokic is on track to win another MVP award, his supporting cast has been wildly inconsistent. The Nuggets have failed to cover the spread in four of their last five games.

Veteran guard James Harden continues to play at a high level for Los Angeles. He enters Friday's contest averaging 21.6, 8.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds. Center Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double at 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

How to make Nuggets vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total.

