Pacers vs. Thunder odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from advanced computer model on 15-3 roll
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pacers and Thunder. Here are the results:
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 8-11 overall and 6-4 at home, while Indiana is 13-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Pacers have won six of their last seven games and 13 of 17. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 1-7 against opponents above .500. The latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 210. Before entering any Pacers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Oklahoma City sidestepped New Orleans for a 107-104 victory. Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds and the latter posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Oklahoma City has won three of its past four games. Gallinari is leading the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game.
Meanwhile, Indiana captured a comfortable 117-104 win over Memphis in its last outing. Seven Pacers scored in double figures with none scoring more than 19 points. The Pacers won the Nov. 12 meeting with the Thunder, behind a combined 43 points from T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is leading the Pacers with 19.4 points per game and 8.0 assists per contest.
So who wins Pacers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
