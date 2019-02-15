NBA scores, highlights: Pelicans take down Thunder, Knicks get a win in final games before All-Star break

It was a slow night for the NBA on Thursday as it was the last slate of games before the annual All-Star Weekend festivities.

The Orlando Magic pulled out a convincing win over the Charlotte Hornets, who will now look to regroup for a final playoff push following All-Star weekend. More notably, the New York Knicks snapped an 18-game losing streak and got back in the win column against the Atlanta Hawks. It was only the Knicks second win in 2019.

Lastly, the New Orleans Pelicans were able to pull out an impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite the fact that Anthony Davis left the contest with an apparent shoulder injury.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14

*All times Eastern

Orlando Magic 127, Charlotte Hornets 89 (Box score)

New York Knicks 106, Atlanta Hawks 91 (Box score)



New Orleans Pelicans 131, Oklahoma City Thunder 122 (Box score)

Pelicans held off the Thunder

Even without Anthony Davis in the rotation for the second half, the Pelicans were able to pull out a tough win over the Thunder and head into All-Star break on a high note

Relive the best moments from down the stretch as the Pelicans held off the Thunder at home!



Presented by @MyStraightTalk pic.twitter.com/Ymve7zLg7H — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2019

Anthony Davis leaves games vs. Thunder

Anthony Davis played in the first half of the contest against the Thunder, but he didn't play in the second half. as he was ruled out of the game with a left shoulder injury. The Pelicans were able to hold on and win without him, but his status moving forward will be something to monitor moving forward.

Birch rejects Walker at the rim

Kemba Walker will be taking the floor as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend. However, Khem Birch certainly wasn't giving him a free pass to the basket and blocked Walker's layup attempt with two hands.

Robinson, Bembry trade huge slams

Mitchell Robinson has shown flashes of potential throughout his rookie season and got involved early on against the Hawks with a huge slam dunk off an alley oop. However, DeAndre' Bembry answered with a posterizing slam dunk of his own on Luke Kornet.

Morris signs with Thunder



The Thunder bolstered their depth on Thursday after agreeing to a deal with Markieff Morris. The veteran forward reportedly passing on several other contenders such as the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

So why did he pick the Thunder? He simply believes they're a better fit.