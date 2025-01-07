New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is available to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced. Monday, Pelicans coach Willie Green alluded to a possible return for the All-Star forward, saying "there's a chance," and now we have a game to circle.

Williamson has been out of the lineup since Nov. 6 because of a strained left hamstring. He has appeared in six games this season, and, in part because they have dealt with an array of other injuries, the Pelicans have been unable to overcome his absence. Even though they are coming off back-to-back 12-point wins against the Washington Wizards, they have a 7-29 record and are in last place in the West. The Wizards are the only team with a worse record or a worse point differential.

Williamson is "getting better and better," Green added. The coach that the team "did a little bit of 5-on-5" at practice," and Williamson participated fully in that."

The playoffs appear to be too lofty of an expectation for the Pelicans at this rate, especially in a Western Conference where a team is going to need to be at least a few games over .500 to earn even a play-in spot. But, getting Williamson back, while also having Jose Alvarado back in the fold after a 23-game absence, and Dejounte Murray who missed 17 games at the start of the season, will at least give the team an idea of what this roster could look like when healthy. Brandon Ingram is still sidelined with a sprained ankle that he suffered on Dec. 7, so New Orleans still won't be at full health.

Having Williamson back will also show the Pelicans how he fits in with this crop of New Orleans players and could show other teams how healthy he is ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. There has been speculation that the Pelicans could make both Ingram and Williamson available on the market.

Zion Williamson NO • PF • #1 PPG 22.7 RPG 8 BPG 1.17 View Profile

When healthy, Williamson is one of the most exciting and dominant players in the league. His combination of strength, size and ability to still be agile on offense makes him difficult to pin down, especially when he gets downhill. Last season he developed as a facilitator more, opening up other facets of his game. But Williamson has consistently struggled to remain healthy over the course of a full season. We'll see if this time he can manage to stay on the court more often that not, because without him, the Pelicans struggle mightily.