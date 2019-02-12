Pistons dancer gets engaged after incredibly elaborate choreographed proposal during game
I hope you like dancing, because there was plenty of it
Folks who attended the Detroit Pistons' 121-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night must have been very annoyed when a basketball game randomly broke out on both sides of the marriage proposal they came to see.
Luckily, that marriage proposal was well worth the price of admission (to be fair, that's not saying a whole lot when discussing the Detroit Pistons). It came at mid-court during a timeout in the third quarter and featured one Pistons "Extreme Team" member, Ryan, proposing to a team dancer, Jenn ... eventually.
In a tremendous bit of pandering, there was dancing involved in the proposal. Oh, there was so much dancing. Have a look for yourself.
And we'd be doing you a disservice if we didn't show you the aerial view.
Luckily for Ryan, there was just no way in hell that Jenn could have said no after he nailed that backflip. That's the kind of execution that all but locks up everlasting love. Extreme Team indeed, bro. Congratulations to the happy couple as they presumably dance off into the sunset for all of eternity.
However, had there somehow been a rejection at the end of this ordeal, it would have been an all-time sports proposal rejection. Possibly the biggest ever. Something this grand and this complex resulting in heartbreak three days before Valentine's Day would have been pure comedy for the dark soul.
Ah, maybe next time.
