Report: Clippers offer general manager position to Thunder exec Michael Winger

The Clippers have had a rather busy offseason. They hired Jerry West away from the Warriors as a consultant, traded Chris Paul to Houston, and released Doc Rivers from front office responsibilities, making him exclusively the coach of the team. Of course, this meant they had to go find a new general manager to help lead the front office.

According to ESPN Los Angeles appears to have found that in Michael Winger, an executive currently with the Thunder. Winger previously worked with the Cavaliers before spending the last eight years of his career in Oklahoma City. His current position with the Thunder is as an assistant general manager.

Sources on ESPN: Clippers offer GM job to OKC executive Michael Winger, deal expected soon. Story: https://t.co/yh3UUInZ7s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2017

The Clippers have Lawrence Frank continuing his role in basketball operations and Winger, if he accept's L.A.'s offer. Their attempt at a coach-president pairing was a worthy gamble, but in the end their rosters always felt shorthanded. If and when a deal is announced, the hire would show they've now gone with the more common approach to a front office where two people are making decisions as opposed to one.

Winger would be the latest executive to get hired out of Oklahoma City. The Thunder have grown a reputation similar to the Spurs where many of their executives are hired to take larger roles in other organizations. It will be interesting to see how Winger pans out in Los Angeles with the new direction they're going in as a franchise.