Report: Derrick Rose could return soon for Cavs, help keep Dwyane Wade fresh

Derrick Rose has not played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nearly two months at this point, his last game being on Nov. 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Rose has been dealing with an ankle injury, and also took a self-imposed sabbatical from the team, during which he reportedly contemplated walking away from the game. (He later refuted those reports.)

Now, with Isaiah Thomas healthy and back in the lineup, Jose Calderon proving worthy of getting minutes and Dwyane Wade running the show with the second unit, it seemed Rose might be completely on the outs in The Land. However, according to a report from Joe Vardon, Rose could return during the Cavs' upcoming road trip, and will get minutes -- specifically to help spare Dwyane Wade. Via Cleveland.com:

Derrick Rose could return to the court for the Cavaliers during this five-game road trip, and coach Tyronn Lue spelled out Friday how he would fit into the rotation. Rose, who hasn't played since Nov. 7 because of a sprained left ankle and bone spurs, will take minutes and even games away from Dwyane Wade in an effort to preserve Wade for the postseason. "I think playing D Wade on a lot of back to backs has been tough for him," Lue said Friday, after the team practiced in Orlando. "Some games where he doesn't feel great, but we don't really have the extra ball handler to sit him. So when D Rose gets back, he'll definitely help with that and help with D Wade getting his rest and being able to feel good on the floor."

While Cleveland has been much better with Rose off the floor this season (he has a net rating of minus-12.6), this is a wise plan. The Cavs have proven the last few seasons that being healthy for the playoffs is more important than their regular season record. So even if playing Rose instead of Wade a few nights throughout the season costs them a game or two, it will be worth it to keep Wade fresh.