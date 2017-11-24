Derrick Rose leaves Cavaliers to contemplate his future in basketball, report says

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose is away from the team and contemplating his basketball future, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin.

As one Cavaliers source tells ESPN about Rose: "He's tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Back in January, as a member of the New York Knicks, Rose mysteriously disappeared and did not show up to the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rose joined the Cavs this summer after an injury-riddled career, but has played only seven games with the team due to a lingering ankle issue. Rose last played for Cleveland on Nov. 7, and has averaged 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.