Report: Sixers, Robert Covington finalizing four-year, $62 million extension

In the midst of a career year, Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is reportedly about to be handsomely rewarded.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Covington and the Sixers are finalizing a four-year, $62 million contract extension. More details from Wojnarowski:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is finalizing the framework of a four-year, $62 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo and Covington's representatives with CAA Sports are expecting a signed agreement as soon as the end of this week, league sources said. The deal will include a $15 million renegotiation bump on Covington's $1.57 million salary this season, plus an additional four years that'll keep Covington under contract through the 2021-22 season. The $15 million renegotiation is the largest single-season figure negotiated since that became an available contractual avenue in the NBA.

The team wasted no time beginning negotiations Wednesday, the first day allowed by NBA rules.

Covington is averaging a career-high 16.8 points this season and is fourth in the league in 3-pointers made while shooting a robust 50 percent from deep. Covington joins a young core of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz as the Sixers look to become a contender after years of dismal records.