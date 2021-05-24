Prior to Sunday's Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, it was revealed that LeBron James attended a promotional event for a tequila brand that he supports prior to last week's Play-In Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. In doing so, James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, but avoided suspension in the matter.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson wasn't worried about James attending the event, but dove into why James wasn't suspended for breaking protocols.

"The narrative is that there are special treatment being given to LeBron. If that player is not LeBron who is breaking protocols, that player is getting suspended or at least fined. Because he's LeBron," Samson said. "The double hypocrisy that is used when dealing with LeBron is so obvious, no just by referees but by the league. You can say he's earned it because he's the second-best to ever play. But when it comes to COVID-19, you have to have the same policy regardless of the player. The NBA believes COVID-19 is something where they can play the favorites and play them they did."

James didn't end up being suspended, but the Lakers still fell at the hands of the Suns in Game 1 of the First Round playoff series between the two teams.

Samson also said that one of the bigger issues at play with James was the Lakers star not revealing if he received the COVID-19 vaccine yet or not. James has maintained that it's a private matter and doesn't want to disclose whether he's received the shots.