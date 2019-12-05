Sixers vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 5 predictions from advanced computer

The Washington Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 6-13 overall and 3-5 at home, while Philadelphia is 15-6 overall and 5-6 on the road. Philadelphia has won eight of its past nine and is looking to get to the .500 mark in road games. The Wizards are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds, while the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Sixers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





It was a hard-fought game, but the Wizards took a 127-120 defeat against Orlando on Tuesday. Bradley Beal had 42 points along with six boards. Beal put forth 42-point effort, but it was not enough. It was the seventh time this season that the Wizards scored 120-plus points and lost. Davis Bertans added 21 points and Isaiah Thomas had a season-high 20 for Washington.

Thomas Bryant, who was averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to score a solid win over Utah on Monday, 103-94. The Sixers squandered a 19-point fourth quarter lead but held on for the victory. Tobias Harris scored 26 points to lead the Sixers. Al Horford scored 12 of his 17 points in the first quarter and Joel Embiid added 16 points.

The Sixers have played three straight games without Josh Richardson, who is dealing with hamstring tightness.

Washington has allowed opponents to shoot 49.4 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average.

