We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Utah Jazz. Utah is 0-4 overall and winless across three home games, while San Antonio is 1-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Jazz won two of three meetings last season, and both teams are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are favored by 2 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 222 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs spread: Jazz -2

Jazz vs. Spurs over/under: 222 points

Jazz vs. Spurs money line: Jazz: -131, Spurs: +111

UTA: The Over is 3-1 for the Jazz this season

SA: The Spurs have hit the Under in each of their last three games

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs fell 105-93 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday as Victor Wembanyama struggled with just six points in 27 minutes. The reigning Rookie of the Year is off to a slow start but he was highly impressive against Utah last year, averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 4.0 assists across three games. While San Antonio fell by a dozen points to OKC, the Spurs did cover for the second time over the last three games.



With Wembanyama patrolling the paint, the Spurs are allowing the lowest 2-point percentage in the NBA, in addition to giving up the third-lowest field goal percentage as a whole. Third-year forward Jeremy Sochan has made a huge leap as he's putting up 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds after averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 boards a year ago. San Antonio will also get to face a Jazz team which just lost starter Taylor Hendricks to a broken leg, while the team's best player in Lauri Markkanen (back) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 113-96 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, but there were encouraging signs, particularly from the Utah bench. Three different reserves scored in double-figures, including 18 from John Collins and 12 from rookie Kyle Filipowski. Starter Jordan Clarkson led the team with 21 points, while Keyonte George had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

Collins, Clarkson and George are among three Jazz players averaging in double-figures, while center Walker Kessler is an anchor down low. He's fourth in the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game, while also putting up 8.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per night. Utah is the best team in the NBA at preventing opponents from getting to the free throw line, so it doesn't allow easy points on a night-to-night basis. Additionally, Utah last played on Tuesday, while San Antonio is on the second half of a back-to-back, and the Jazz are 12-6 ATS with a rest advantage since the start of last season. See which team to pick here.

