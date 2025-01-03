It's not often that the NBA's career 3-point leader, who is pretty much universally acknowledged as the greatest shooter to ever live, has a shooting night that bests anything he's ever done. But Stephen Curry managed to do exactly that by hitting all eight of his 3-pointers in the Warriors' 139-105 victory over the 76ers on Thursday.

This is the first time that Curry has made that many 3-pointers at a 100% clip in a single game, and he is just the ninth player in NBA history to do so. Curry joins Sam Perkins, Steve Smith, Michael Finley, Taurean Prince and Jeff Hornacek in the 8-for-8 club, one shy of the 9-for-9 club occupied by Jalen Brunson, Latrell Sprewell and Ben Gordon (twice).

Oh by the way, Curry is the first player in history to add 10 assists to that total.

Curry's previous high for 3-pointers made without a miss was six, which he has done twice -- once against the Lakers last April and once against the Nuggets in his rookie season.

Curry finished with 30 points on Thursday, but he's surely a lot happier about the Warriors actually winning a game as they had lost 13 of their last 17. Philadelphia was at full strength, too, with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid all in the lineup.

Perhaps this will get Curry going as 2025 kicks off. He is coming off a rough December in which he shot just 36% from 3 and 40% overall after making 45% of his 3s through the first month of the season. The Warriors certainly need him to continue with this form as they have nowhere else to turn offensively.

On that note, Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Miami Heat. Just saying.