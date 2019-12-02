Suns vs. Hornets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from advanced computer

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 8-13 overall and 4-5 at home, while Phoenix is 8-10 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Suns are beginning a four-game road trip in six nights. The Hornets have lost two of their last three games and six of their last eight. Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.

the model is leaning under

Charlotte took a serious blow against Milwaukee on Saturday, falling 137-96. PJ Washington had a tough game: he played for 32 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting. Devonte' Graham led the Hornets (8-13) with 24 points and Terry Rozier added 19. Cody Zeller returned after missing the two previous games with a hip contusion and had 11 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against Dallas last Friday, falling 120-113. The Suns' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Aron Baynes played 24 minutes Friday night after missing five games with a hip injury. Devin Booker is averaging a team-high 24.5 points per game. Frank Kaminsky, who's averaging 9.8 points per game in his first season with the Suns, makes his return to Charlotte as an opponent. He played his first four NBA seasons with the Hornets.

The Hornets enter the contest with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Phoenix comes into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.5.

So who wins Suns vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.