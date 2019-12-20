Suns vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 13-14 overall and 9-5 at home, while Phoenix is 11-16 overall and 5-6 on the road. Phoenix is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games against Oklahoma City, but is 5-1 against the spread in its past six meetings against Northwest Division opponents. Oklahoma City is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Thunder vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Thunder vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oklahoma City sidestepped Memphis for a 126-122 victory Wednesday. Guard Dennis Schroder came off the bench with 31 points and seven assists. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 20 points, and Chris Paul chipped in 18 points. The Thunder will enter Friday's contest full of confidence having won five of their last seven games. Oklahoma City's recent run can be directly attributed to its defense, having held three of its last six opponents under 100 points.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is hoping to rebound from a 120-99 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way in the defeat with 19 points, while DeAndre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds. For the season, Oubre is averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Thunder enter Friday's matchup boasting the fourth-most fouls drawn per game in the NBA at 22.7. But the Suns are even better, ranking No. 1 in fouls drawn at 24.3 per game.

So who wins Suns vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.