Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. ET in the first game of the Saturday NBA schedule at the Target Center. Minnesota is 8-7 overall and 3-5 at home, while Phoenix is 7-7 overall and 2-2 on the road. After winning their first seven games against the spread, the Suns have failed to cover in five of their last seven. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are an even 7-7-1 this season against the spread. The T-Wolves have taken two of the last three games between the teams outright, but Phoenix has covered in two of those three games. This time around, Minnesota is favored by five points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 232.5.

The Timberwolves came up short against Utah on Wednesday, falling 103-95. The T-Wolves really struggled from the field in the loss, shooting 39.3 percent as a team. Andrew Wiggins led them with 22 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota is now seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves will need Wiggins and Towns to carry a larger scoring load than their did in the loss to the Jazz, as Wiggins and Towns have been providing over 45 percent of Minnesota's scoring on the season.

Meanwhile, Phoenix fell 124-121 to New Orleans on Thursday. Phoenix's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forwrd Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points and seven assists in the defeat, but his six turnovers proved costly. Phoenix is now the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with the loss. With DeAndre Ayton (suspension) out for 12 more games, Oubre will continue to be a key compliment to Booker offensively.

