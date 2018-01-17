The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ian Eagle

E.H. Wallop/YES Network

In this episode: Jonah Keri hits nothing but net with Ian Eagle on his 24 years calling Nets basketball games; his reaction to the wild Jaguars-Steelers game he called last weekend and the even wilder Vikings-Saints finish; the great Bill Raftery; being a jack-of-all-trades in broadcasting; a delightful Todd MacCulloch story (!?!?!); Ian's life tip, and much more!

