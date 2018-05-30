The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tim Bontemps
Jonah Keri talks to Washington Post national basketball writer Tim Bontemps
In this episode: Jonah Keri hits the hardwood with Washington Post national basketball writer Tim Bontemps on the greatness of LeBron James; great players vs. great teams; the Warriors' talent and good fortune; the Rockets' intriguing offseason; the Celtics trying to win now and in the future, and more.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, will be re-evaluated after Game 1
-
NBA Finals injury updates
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
-
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 preview
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year for the right to be crowned...
-
Twitter reacts to wild Colangelo story
This is exactly what Twitter was made for, people
-
Mom of late G League player suing NBA
The mother of Zeke Upshaw claims the NBA did not do enough to prevent the death of her son...
-
Cavs, Warriors differ with depth issues
Against a team with four All-Stars, LeBron James' supporting cast is under the microscope...