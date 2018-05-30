The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tim Bontemps

Jonah Keri talks to Washington Post national basketball writer Tim Bontemps

tim-bontemps-jonah-keri-pod.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri hits the hardwood with Washington Post national basketball writer Tim Bontemps on the greatness of LeBron James; great players vs. great teams; the Warriors' talent and good fortune; the Rockets' intriguing offseason; the Celtics trying to win now and in the future, and more. 

