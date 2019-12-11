Thunder vs. Kings odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 10-13 overall and 5-4 at home, while Oklahoma City is 11-12 overall and 4-7 on the road. Guard Dennis Schroder has averaged 24.3 points during the Thunder's season-best three-game winning streak. The Kings, meanwhile, are gunning for their third consecutive victory. Sacramento is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 208. Before entering any Thunder vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Kings vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Sacramento notched a thrilling victory on Monday against Houston, winning 119-118. Nemanja Bjelica hit the winning three-pointer as time expired. Buddy Hield scored a team-best 26 points and made six three-pointers, while Richaun Holmes had 16 points along with eight boards. The Kings are also expecting to get Marvin Bagley III back on Wednesday, after missing 22 games with a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with Utah as the Thunder won 104-90. Schroder has scored 20 or more points in three straight games and nine times overall. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points against Utah while Chris Paul added 16 points and seven assists. Danilo Gallinari (ankle) missed the Utah game but will play against Sacramento, however Terrance Ferguson (hip) will miss his fourth straight contest on Wednesday.

So who wins Thunder vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.