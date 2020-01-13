Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota is 15-23 overall and 6-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 22-17 overall and 9-10 on the road. Oklahoma City has won seven of its past nine games. Minnesota has won five of its past nine games. Oklahoma City is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Houston took down Minnesota 139-109 on Saturday. Josh Okogie had 16 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. It was Minnesota's most lopsided loss of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns will miss his 14th consecutive game because of a knee injury. The Timberwolves have lost eight of 13 games without him.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City received a tough blow on Saturday as it fell 125-110 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles led by as many as 32 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points along with eight boards.

The Thunder won the first meeting between the teams, 139-127 in overtime, on Dec. 6.

Minnesota enters the matchup with 8.71 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Thunder rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.8 on average.

