The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are the two teams left standing in the West. The Thunder and Wolves are meeting in the Western Conference finals with both sides looking for a long-awaited NBA Finals appearance. Oklahoma City has not been to the NBA Finals since 2012, while the Timberwolves have no Finals appearances in their history.

The top-seeded Thunder have been the West's top team all season long. They won 68 games in the regular season and swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. But they were tested in the second round by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. OKC won the second-round series in seven games, blowing out Denver in Game 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the presumptive NBA MVP, has been leading the Thunder in scoring throughout the playoffs and posted 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting in Game 7.

The Wolves have a superstar scorer of their own as Anthony Edwards has brought Minnesota to the conference finals for the second year in a row. The Timberwolves are 8-2 so far in these playoffs, eliminating the Lakers and Warriors through two rounds. Minnesota dropped Game 1 against Golden State, but then rattled off four consecutive wins as Stephen Curry was sidelined with a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves hope to avenge last postseason's conference finals disappointment, as they lost in five games against the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. The Thunder are in the conference finals for the first time since 2016, when they came up short against the Warriors.

Below is the complete schedule for the Western Conference finals.

Western Conference finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 2: Thursday, May 22 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | Timberwolves vs. Thunder | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds : Thunder -330, Timberwolves +265

: Thunder -330, Timberwolves +265 Game 1 odds: Thunder -7.5, O/U 214

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 1 best bet

