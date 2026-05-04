Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards is expected to play in Game 1 of his team's second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, according to ESPN. It's a shocking development, given the expectation that Edwards would miss the start of the series as he nursed a hyperextended knee and bone bruise he sustained in the first round.

However, Edwards has been receiving around-the-clock treatment while trying several different methods of rehab to quicken his recovery timeline. Edwards was initially expected to be sidelined for several weeks after picking up the injury on April 25 in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round playoff series against the Nuggets. Nine days later, Edwards will try to give it a go Monday night.

Edwards was listed as questionable on Sunday, and was a "significant participant" at shootaround Monday morning, according to ESPN. Still, the Wolves' medical staff had the final say on whether he'd be allowed to play. They seemingly gave him the green light to suit up for Game 1, though he is still listed as questionable as of the latest injury report.

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Edwards said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Sunday that he would do whatever it takes to get back on the floor sooner rather than later.

"It's the playoffs," Edwards said in the video. "I'll go out (there) on one leg if I have to."

If Edwards does manage to play on Monday, that significantly changes Minnesota's outlook in this series. The Spurs are still an incredibly tough matchup, but if Edwards is fully healthy, it solves a lot of problems for how their offense will score. Victor Wembanyama's presence will still make it difficult to score in the paint, but Edwards' 3-point shooting will significantly help the Wolves, especially without Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles in the first round.

It's not just Edwards' scoring. It's the attention he'll undoubtedly attract, even if not at 100% health, which will improve the spacing for other guys to get easier looks. His defense will also help, as Minnesota will have its hands full with a versatile backcourt in Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. Of course, this all hinges on Edwards being effective coming back from this injury, but it's certainly a confidence booster for the Wolves.