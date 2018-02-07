Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers odds: Data scientist locks in strong NBA picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a nationally televised Wednesday matchup (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Minnesota opened as a one-point underdog, but is now a four-point favorite. The over-under is 221, down from an opening of 224.5.

Oh knows Cleveland (30-22) has won just six of its past 13 games. All-Star forward Kevin Love is out for as long as eight weeks (hand) and guard Isaiah Thomas has not provided the spark expected when the team traded away Kyrie Irving for him in the offseason (14.9 points per game on 35 percent shooting, 4.4 assists).

Minnesota (34-22) has won two straight after losing four of five and is within a half-game of the Spurs for third place in the Western Conference. The Wolves are coming in on three days' rest.

Anthony Wiggins has developed into a solid No. 3 scorer behind Jimmy Butler (22.1 points per game) and Karl-Anthony Towns (19.9), averaging 17.9 points.

This is the second meeting between the teams; the Wolves won the first one 127-99, leading by as many as 41 points. So do LeBron James and Cleveland have a chance Wednesday?

For one, the Wolves haven't won in Cleveland in five years. And for two: "They have LeBron," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "And they still have one of the best home records [19-7] in the NBA."

