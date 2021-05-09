The Orlando Magic will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 21-46 overall and 11-24 at home, while Minnesota is 20-47 overall and 8-26 on the road. The Magic have won five of the last six meetings between these two teams.

Magic vs. Timberwolves spread: Magic +7.5

Magic vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230 points

Magic vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -300, Orlando +250



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, falling 122-112. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who had 26 points. Bacon has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four outings.

Despite losing 15 of their last 19 games, the Magic will enter Sunday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Orlando has won each of its last three meetings against the Timberwolves. In addition, the Magic are 11-1 in their last 12 games against Minnesota at home.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Miami Heat on Friday, falling 121-112. The top scorers for Minnesota were center Karl-Anthony Towns (27 points) and small forward Anthony Edwards (25 points). Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game.

Minnesota has struggled on the road this season, winning just three of its last 12 road games. The Timberwolves are scoring 111.6 points per game on average, while giving up 118.2 points per contest.

How to make Magic vs. Timberwolves picks

