Another Philadelphia 76ers star has been sidelined. Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right hamstring injury, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed Thursday.

Maxey, 24, has averaged 27.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 39.7 minutes for the Sixers this season. Philadelphia has started the season 1-6 without franchise player Joel Embiid, who will make his season debut against the New York Knicks next Tuesday after serving a three-game suspension for shoving a reporter in the locker room. Embiid missed the first two weeks of the season with what the team called "left knee management." Paul George missed the first five games because of a bone bruise in his left knee, an injury he suffered in the preseason. George debuted Monday against the Suns.

This story will be updated.