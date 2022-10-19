Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic.

Curry asked for the release of women's basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Moscow in February after officials alleged that they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. In August, Griner was senetenced to nine years in Russian prison after she pled guilty to drug smuggling charges.

"We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community," Curry said prior to the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

"Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32. We want to continue to let her name be known, and we pray. It's been 243 days since she was wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon, that everybody's doing their part to get her home."

Earlier this month, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke to CBS' Gayle King and revealed that she is "terrified" that she may never be able to see her wife again. An appeal of Griner's sentence is expected to be heard later this month in a Russian courtroom.

"It feels like my wife is stuck in a hostage situation," Cherelle told King.

"It terrified me because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don't end well," she added. "Sometimes they never get the person back."