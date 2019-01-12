Warriors' Stephen Curry moves into third place on NBA's all-time three-pointers made list

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry made some NBA history against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, as he moved into third place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list, passing Jason Terry (2,282 career 3-pointers) in the process.

Curry now only trails Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,973) on the all-time list; an accomplishment that he doesn't take for granted.

"It's just a special accomplishment," Curry said, via ESPN. "In terms of two guys that I know are trendsetters in stretching the imagination of the 3-point game. Doing it for many, many, many years, and people that I looked up to as a young kid playing the game. Obviously with my dad [Dell Curry] sparked a love of shooting the basketball -- to look up on the list, and obviously I want to catch them and put together many more years at this pace. Just knowing those two guys are right in front of me, it's a special moment, for sure.

"Because I respect the game, I respect what guys have done before, and those two guys -- those are guys I looked up to."

Third place is cool and all, but Curry's teammates expect to see him in the top spot when all is said and done, and he'll have another opportunity to cut into Miller and Allen's leads on Sunday night when the Warriors face the Mavericks (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

"It's definitely cool," Kevin Durant said. "But we all knew he was going to break the record, so him being in the third spot is like -- for him, he's set such a high standard, a high bar. It is cool, but you got what, another season or two before you get to the number one spot, and then you're going to shatter that record, so I'm waiting for that."

Added Klay Thompson: "Steph will obviously be at the top of that list when it's all said and done."

Though Curry has awhile to go to get up to Allen's total, if he continues to convert at his current clip (or close to it) and is able to stay reasonably healthy, it will be only a matter of time until he does.