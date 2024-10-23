The Golden State Warriors hit the road to open their 2024-25 NBA schedule when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams failed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs last season. The Trail Blazers are looking to improve upon their 21-61 overall record in their fourth season under head coach Chauncey Billups. The Warriors finished 46-36 last season, and will have a new look after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason.

Tipoff in Portland is at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 6 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points. Before locking in any Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Trail Blazers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread: Trail Blazers +6

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors over/under: 222.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors money line: Trail Blazers: +184, Warriors: -224

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors will have a new look this season, but one constant remains: Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry. The 36-year-old point guard is a 10-time All-Star selection and showed no signs of slowing down last season. Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 2023-24.

Curry's supporting cast includes several familiar names with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga all back for another season together. Buddy Hield, who was acquired during the offseason will help ease some of the pain of losing Klay Thompson during the offseason. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Blazers have much higher expectations entering this season than they did in year's past. Portland has a very talented and athletic front court that will present matchup issues for Golden State. Forwards Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant are explosive scorers, and center Deandre Ayton is a double-double machine.

Rookie Donovan Clingan provides some much-needed front court depth, and is a proven winner. Portland's backcourt is led by veterans Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson. Both players are young and extremely athletic. See which team to pick here.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that was on a 94-61 roll on top-rated NBA picks last season, and find out.

