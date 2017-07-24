WATCH: Danny Ainge gets posterized and doesn't know what drive-by dunks are
Either that or he does know what they are and just knows SEO really well
Celtics owner Danny Ainge got put on a poster by his son, and he tweeted it out so that the world could see his shame. Ainge's son Crew, a returning missionary, was playing Ainge 1-on-1 in his driveway before the kid dunked clean over his dad. Ainge took to Twitter and (perhaps incorrectly) hashtagged the drive-by dunk challenge.
For those out of the loop, I don't want to millennial-splain, but the "drive-by dunk challenge" is all the rage with kids on the internets. It involves heading into a stranger's driveway and dunking on their poor, defenseless rim. What Ainge's son did here is more of the "live with the guy, eat his food, get him to love and care for you and then betray him completely" challenge, but that doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well.
Crew, whose Twitter handle is aptly @UncleCr3w, lived up to the name. Crew was presumably returning the favor for his parents getting him baptized all those years ago, he just chose to baptize his father in flames and sick dunks.
