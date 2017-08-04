WATCH: LeBron posts cryptic workout video with screaming lyrics and crazy laughter

It's been a rough offseason for the King.

In addition to losing to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, LeBron James has endured mockery from Stephen Curry and reported trade demands by his All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. It all came to a head on Friday when James posted yet another summer workout video of himself on Instagram screaming lyrics to Meek Mill's "1942 Flows."

Be warned: These videos contain lyrics that are NSFW:

Kyrie Irving really making LeBron lose his damn mind. pic.twitter.com/MnOKKjjz8j — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 4, 2017

Maybe LeBron screaming and laughing insanely while laying down on a yoga mat in the gym is completely normal behavior. Or maybe ... a stress-filled summer has LeBron ready to take on the whole world with his thinly-veiled shots at everyone who has done him wrong this summer via musical lyrics.