WATCH: LeBron posts cryptic workout video with screaming lyrics and crazy laughter
It appears James is sending out a message as he sings along to very telling lyrics in his workout video
It's been a rough offseason for the King.
In addition to losing to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, LeBron James has endured mockery from Stephen Curry and reported trade demands by his All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. It all came to a head on Friday when James posted yet another summer workout video of himself on Instagram screaming lyrics to Meek Mill's "1942 Flows."
Be warned: These videos contain lyrics that are NSFW:
Maybe LeBron screaming and laughing insanely while laying down on a yoga mat in the gym is completely normal behavior. Or maybe ... a stress-filled summer has LeBron ready to take on the whole world with his thinly-veiled shots at everyone who has done him wrong this summer via musical lyrics.
-
Cousins recruiting everyone to NOLA
Cousins fully realizes he needs as much talent as possible to match up with the Warriors
-
Report: Oakley to dismiss MSG incident
Oakley was arrested after an incident with Madison Square Garden security in February
-
Lonzo Ball Summer League breakdown
Summer League isn't the greatest gauge, but there were some clear takeaways
-
MJ calls Kawhi NBA's best two-way player
Michael Jordan offered high praise for the Spurs' quiet but dangerous star player
-
Cousins can't wait to play against Kings
The Pelicans' big man said he has a lot of things to get off his chest
-
NBA approves Pistons' move downtown
The league unanimously approved the move to Little Caesars Arena starting in the upcoming...
Add a Comment