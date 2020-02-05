Watch Nets vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Golden State 12-39; Brooklyn 22-27
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are 8-0 against the Brooklyn Nets since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. The Warriors are on the road again tonight and play against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Golden State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Golden State beat the Washington Wizards 125-117 on Monday. Golden State can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Alec Burks, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn's game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday was close at halftime, but Brooklyn turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Brooklyn blew past Phoenix 119-97. That 22-point margin sets a new team best for Brooklyn on the season. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 29 points and seven assists.
The wins brought Golden State up to 12-39 and Brooklyn to 22-27. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.2% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Brooklyn's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won all of the games they've played against Brooklyn in the last six years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Oct 28, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 19, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 22, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Dec 06, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 14, 2015 - Golden State 107 vs. Brooklyn 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Knicks covet Warriors' Russell
New York is trying to make a big splash ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
How Giannis, Bucks' defense limited Zion
Williamson scored 20 points, but shot 5 of 19 from the field as he faced constant challenges...
-
Report: Knicks interested in Kuzma
The Knicks might now consider moving Marcus Morris for Kuzma, who's been at the center of trade...
-
Grades: Hawks, Wolves, Rockets make deal
Robert Covington will move to Houston and Clint Capela would be on his way to the Hawks, among...
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
O'Neal gets tattoo to honor Kobe, Gianna
Shaq's son was close with the Lakers legend
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant