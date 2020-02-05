Watch Nets vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Golden State 12-39; Brooklyn 22-27

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 8-0 against the Brooklyn Nets since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. The Warriors are on the road again tonight and play against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Golden State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Golden State beat the Washington Wizards 125-117 on Monday. Golden State can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Alec Burks, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday was close at halftime, but Brooklyn turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Brooklyn blew past Phoenix 119-97. That 22-point margin sets a new team best for Brooklyn on the season. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 29 points and seven assists.

The wins brought Golden State up to 12-39 and Brooklyn to 22-27. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.2% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Brooklyn's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Golden State have won all of the games they've played against Brooklyn in the last six years.