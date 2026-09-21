The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Giants visiting the Rams. The Rams are $0.72 per share to win, down two cents with star receiver Puka Nacua (hip) inactive. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS5 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

Kalshi is available in California. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible.

Giants vs. Rams predictions

New York enters Monday after beating Dallas 28-20 in a game that doubled as John Harbaugh's debut. Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, then added 54 yards on the ground, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to open a season with three passing touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a passer rating above 130.



Los Angeles is coming off a 27-7 loss to San Francisco in the season opener in Melbourne, where Matthew Stafford completed just 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards with an interception. Kyren Williams scored the Rams' only touchdown on 7 carries for 31 yards. The bigger story in Los Angeles this week is the pass rush: Myles Garrett played through a knee issue in that opener without recording a tackle and has since had surgery and gone on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Los Angeles trades at $0.74 per share on Kalshi to beat New York, and more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on the Giants vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.