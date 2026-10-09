Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season is almost here and teams are sending out their final injury reports for the week in preparation for the upcoming matchups. Injuries have plagued this season already and each week it seems we are seeing a top player go down.

Teams have needed to restructure and make new plans as key players are unavailable, with numerous quarterbacks out. This week, Bears QB Caleb Williams is questionable and could make his return, while QB Jayden Daniels is good to go.

This week, the Chiefs and Panthers are on a bye, so they have some time to get healthy for Week 6.

Here's a look at the final injury reports for Sunday:

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7) in London

The already struggling Eagles will be without star running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's loss to the Rams. The offense will also be without WR DeVonta Smith.

The Jags are relatively healthy heading into their annual London game, with just two players with designations this week. CB Jaylon Jones was ruled out with a hamstring injury, despite being limited in practice all week, and Eric Murray is doubtful after being limited for the last two days of practice.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

The Bears have a chance to get their starting quarterback back on the field this week, after missing Caleb Williams for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Williams was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, the Bears turned to backup Tyson Bagent in his absence. The Bears' offense will also be without running back Kyle Monangai.

The Packers are also without a running back, as Chris Brooks is dealing with an ankle injury. Running back Pierre Strong will play his first game since 2024 with Brooks out. Green Bay's defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is questionable with a toe injury after he was limited in Friday's practice.

Houston Texans (-7.5) at Tennessee Titans

The Texans' offense will be without WR Tank Dell, who is their only player ruled out ahead of Sunday's game as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The Texans activated his 21-day window to return from IR this week, and he was limited in two practices this week, while being a non-participant on Friday. It seems like Houston is closer to having their wideout back. The good news for the Texans is Azeez Al-Shaair is not on the injury report.

The Titans also only have one player out ahead of the divisional matchup. S Amani Hooker is out with a concussion. WR Carnell Tate is questionable with a back injury and head coach Robert Saleh said he would be "good to go" for Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Bengals only have one player out this week, S Kyle Duggar, who is out with a quad injury. The big news is WRs Tee Higgins (groin/neck) and Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) are questionable. Chase did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Higgins did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

The Dolphins have numerous players out this week. Of their questionable players, LB Jackson Woodard was limited on Friday after not practicing the other two days of the week, DT Kenneth Grant was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. RB Jaylen Wright was limited on Thursday and Friday, while CB Storm Duck was a full participant all week.

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-3.5)

The Raiders have a relatively short injury report this week. RB Ashton Jeanty is their only questionable player and he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday, and he did not practice on Friday. TE Brock Bowers (knee) was not given a game designation after being a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

The Patriots will once again be without their top defender, Christian Gonzalez, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The defense will also be without cornerback Carlton Davis, who didn't practice last week. The good news for the defense is that they may get Christian Barmore back after missing him last week. They will also be without wide receiver Mack Hollins, who suffered a calf injury last week. They are already without WR A.J. Brown, so losing any more pass catchers is a major hit to Drake Maye's offense.

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at New Orleans Saints

The biggest question mark for the Vikings surrounds WR Justin Jefferson, who is questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice all week. Another WR with a questionable status is Jordan Addison, who was upgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

The Saints had a long injury report on their short week and have six players with injury designations, including three ruled out. QB Tyler Shough was on the injury report with a left hand injury, but was not given a game designation.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (-1.5)

All Cleveland players with game designations this week are out. The Browns will be without G Teven Jenkins (back) and DT Mason Graham (knee/ankle). They don't have any questionable players this week.

The Jets offense will be without running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Edges Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald are both among those questionable. Enagbare was a full participant on Friday, while McDonald was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Colts WR Keenan Allen is questionable with a groin injury and was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Another wideout that is questionable for Indy is Darius Slayton, who popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant.

Over on the Steelers side, WR Michael Pittman is out with a foot injury, CB Jamel Dean is out with an ankle injury and S DeShon Elliott is out with a knee injury. RB Rico Dowdle was limited all week with a toe injury and CB Jalen Ramsey was limited on Thursday and Friday after being sidelined in Wednesday's practice with a wrist injury.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (-3.5)

The Giants are healthy heading into their divisional matchup. They have two players with game designations and both are out.

The good news for Washington is QB Jayden Daniels will play. The Commanders' injury report is a bit longer, with six players out ahead of Sunday, including WR Stefon Diggs and DE Charles Dmenihu. Coach Dan Quinn said WR Terry McLaurin "looked really good," but didn't confirm whether he will play or not. McLaurin did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Denver Broncos (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos are healthy this week, with two players out, including CB Patrick Surtain II, out with an ankle injury.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have a lengthy injury report this week. The offense will be without WR Quentin Johnston, WR Brenen Thompson, OT Joe Alt and G Kayode Awosika. The defense will be without S Derwin James. The offense could be without Ladd McConkey, who is dealing with a foot injury and did not practice all week.

Detroit Lions (-5.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Lions have four players ruled out this week, including S Brian Branch, who is dealing with an Achilles injury. DL Tyleik Williams is questionable with a foot injury and was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

The Cardinals have two players out and two players questionable this week. DL Walter Nolen and ILB Karson Sharar were full participants on Thursday and Friday but are listed as questionable.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

The 49ers are dealing with numerous injuries this season and the hits seem to keep coming. The Niners are once again without DE Nick Bosa, who isn't on IR because of limited space. Another hit to the team is FB Kyle Juszczyk, who is dealing with a knee injury. The two questionable players are CB Upton Stout, who didn't practice on two of the three days, and DE Mykel Williams, who made progress as a full participant over the last two days of practice.

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

The biggest news out of Baltimore is that Lamar Jackson will miss this week with an ankle injury. The defense also took a hit this week, with linebacker Trey Hendrickson out due to a finger injury.

The Falcons may be without defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was upgraded to limited on Friday. Their only player ruled out ahead of Sunday is linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury.