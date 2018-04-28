2018 NFL Draft: Jaguars add D.J. Chark to passing attack in second round
Blake Bortles gets a new receiving weapon on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
With the No. 62 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected D.J. Chark, wide receiver out of LSU.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: B-
Pete Prisco: They needed a bigger speed threat, but is he much more than a burner? He has to show it.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Linear deep threat who runs very high. Skinny frame. That combination leaves him susceptible against physical cornerbacks. Doesn't possess sharp change-of-direction skills. Tracks ball extremely well but not a high-pointer. Plus return ability.
Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg: TBD
NCAA recap
Billy Embody, Geaux247: After seeing very limited action as a true freshman and most of his sophomore year, Chark capped his sophomore season by scoring a 79-yard touchdown on a handoff on an end around in the Texas Bowl on his first career touch in college. Chark broke into the starting lineup with six starts as a junior, alongside Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural. Chark led the team with three receiving touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch. Of his 26 catches, eight covered at least 30 yards and four of those accounting for 40 or more yards.
To cap his career, Chark had a big senior year for the Tigers at receiver and led the SEC in punt return touchdowns with two. The Alexandria, Louisiana, native led the Tigers in receptions (40), receiving yards (874) and tied for team-high honors in receiving TDs (three). He averaged 21.9 yards per reception, which was good for second in the SEC last season. He accounted for a career-best 233 all-purpose yards vs. Auburn (150 receiving, 83 punt returns).
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: James Washington
The Steelers used their Round 2 pick to add another piece to the passing attack
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Derrius Guice
The Redskins stop the mini-fall of LSU running back Derrius Guice
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Isaiah Oliver
The Falcons bring in another secondary piece to help their chances of competing in the NFC...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...
-
2018 NFL Draft: Trade Tracker
Find out everything you need to know about every 2018 NFL Draft trade
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Anthony Miller
The Bears swung a deal with the Patriots to move up and make an A+ pick, says Pete Prisco