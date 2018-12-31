2019 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

When Adam Gase arrived before the 2016 season he was supposed to revitalize an offense that had been stagnant for years. And there was plenty to be excited about after the Dolphins went 10-6 and made the playoffs in that first season for the first time since 2008. But it's been mostly underachievement and disappointment since; Miami managed just six wins last season and while they've improved on the win total in 2018, jobs will be on the line in the coming months.

Here's what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Miami

Round 2: Miami

Round 3: Miami

Round 4: Miami

Round 5: Miami

Round 6: Miami

Round 7: Miami, Pittsburgh*

The Dolphins have all their draft picks and might have one extra in the seventh round, as the Browns sent them Pittsburgh's seventh in the Jarvis Landry trade before they shipped it away to the Lions conditionally for Akeem Spence.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Defensive lineman

Interior offensive lineman



Wide receiver

Pass rusher

Cornerback

Ryan Tannehill is not the answer. At least not in Miami, at least not right now. For every flash of big-play ability are five instances of why Tannehill just isn't a franchise quarterback. Gase was supposed to fix that -- we saw him make Jay Cutler a much better quarterback during his short stint as Bears offensive coordinator -- but nothing has worked in South Florida. It doesn't help that that their are holes throughout the roster -- the offensive line is a replacement-level run-blocking unit and among the worst in pass protection, and the offense overall ranks 24th, according to Football Outsiders.

The defense has been just as inept; they rank 24th too, equally ineffective against the run (23rd) as the pass (24th).

Prospects to watch

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Here's our quick and dirty assessment of Drew Lock: He's a lot like Jay Cutler (there's that name again) -- both the good and bad. Lock can throw the ball a mile but he has never met a coverage he couldn't squeeze a pass into, and sometimes his decisions leave you wondering if he even had his eyes open on the play. But when he's on ... whew boy, it's fun to watch. Put another way: There's a lot to like about Lock's physical skills. But there are enough red flags to give teams pause if they're considering Lock as a first-round pick. Realistically, Haskins (should he declare) could be the only quarterback to go in Round 1. And if Haskins returns to school, things will get very interesting for those teams trying to talk themselves into Lock.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The biggest concern with Oliver is his size. Can he play interior defensive line at 275 pounds? Because for all the comparisons with Aaron Donald, the Rams' All-Pro weighs more than 290. But if teams are comfortable with Oliver's weight, there's a lot to love about his game. He's damn near unblockable by just one player and sometimes a double-team won't do it either. Oliver is perpetually in the backfield, has a non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline speed, and checks just about every other box you could think up for a defensive lineman.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. Given the Dolphins' needs in the running game, Lindstrom could be an obvious choice.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

No one benefited more from returning for his senior season than Allen. He packed on 10-15 pounds of muscle and came back a completely different player. In addition to being a tenacious pass rusher, Allen looks smooth in coverage and comfortable in zone drops. He recognizes route concepts, which helps with anticipation (and also a function of another year of seasoning). He has an unbelievably quick first step -- he's often first off the ball -- and regularly explodes off the edge. After registering seven sacks as a junior, Allen logged 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with four passes defended and five forced fumbles.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker may not be the athlete of Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. He's not great in run support but he may not need to be if his college success translates to the NFL.