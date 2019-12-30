2020 NFL Draft: Bengals team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Cincinnati
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Bengals fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Zac Taylor era for the Cincinnati Bengals started rather horribly, but with a young coach in tow and the most glaring need to rebuild in quite some time, Mike Brown's franchise is set up to start from the ground floor this offseason with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at the top of the 2020 NFL Draft. But, of course, a stud quarterback isn't all Cincinnati needs. Fortunately, the Bengals have a pick in each round, and this class is deep at offensive tackle and receiver.
Here's what you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2020 NFL Draft.
Biggest offseason needs
- Quarterback
- Offensive tackle
- Wide receiver
- Edge rusher
- Interior offensive line
- Linebacker
- Tight end
- Cornerback
- Safety
Their status at the top of the draft indicates the Bengals could theoretically use an upgrade at basically every position on their roster. Andy Dalton's time in Cincinnati is done, and Ryan Finley didn't flash in his short audition. But we know what they're doing at quarterback. The defense still has some quality -- albeit mostly older -- pieces. It's the offense that's in dire need a complete makeover.
Prospects to watch
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Burrow has been connected to the Bengals for a while now, and for good reason. He flashed a bit in 2018 but has justifiably rocketed up boards with one of the best seasons we've seen at the quarterback position in college football history in 2019. From his pocket presence to his accuracy to his improvisation, Burrow checks all the boxes. The only minor concerns are his lack of a laser for an arm and just one year of elite-level productivity.
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Looking into the second round for the Bengals, Becton should be a top target after picking Burrow. I do think there's an outside chance he's a first-rounder when all is said and done, but many teams seemingly are too scared to draft enormous offensive tackles in Round 1, so there's a chance he's there when Cincinnati goes back on the clock at the start of Day 2. Becton is an Orlando Brown-type mauler with impressive athleticism and balance for someone who tips the scales at around 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds.
Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
Assuming the Bengals are going to let A.J. Green hit free agency, receiver needs to be prioritized relatively early for Zac Taylor's squadron. Johnson has similarities to Tyler Boyd, a sleek, well-rounded pass-catcher who probably won't blaze during the 40-yard dash but has strong hands in traffic and is a maniac after the catch. He could be available at the top of the third round if he has just an average combine.
