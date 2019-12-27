2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: K.D. Nixon changes mind, Jacob Eason announces decisions

With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. We're tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.

There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.

Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.

Here are some other key dates to know:

Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida

Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft

Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams

Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama

Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana

Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - SOURCE

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville - SOURCE

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State - SOURCE

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky - SOURCE

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington - SOURCE

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State - SOURCE

Nick Coe, DL, Auburn - SOURCE

Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE

Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - SOURCE

Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - SOURCE

Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE

A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College - SOURCE

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington - SOURCE

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State - SOURCE

Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami - SOURCE

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - SOURCE

Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE

Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State - SOURCE

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse - SOURCE

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah - SOURCE

Javon Leake, RB, Maryland - SOURCE

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - SOURCE

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M - SOURCE

Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina - SOURCE

Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE

Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford - SOURCE

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech - SOURCE

Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State - SOURCE

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE

J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia - SOURCE

Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami - SOURCE

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - SOURCE

David Woodward, LB, Utah State - SOURCE

Returning to school

JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE

Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest - SOURCE

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE

Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE

Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE

Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE

Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE

K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE

K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - SOURCE

Retiring from football

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE