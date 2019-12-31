2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Miami
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Dolphins fans to turn their attention to the draft
Despite starting the year as the team most easily labeled as "tanking," the Miami Dolphins finished with five wins on the season, including an absolutely stunning win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.
Even if the front office was trying to mostly focus on 2020, the coaching staff and the players played extremely hard every game, but it's time for arguably the biggest offseason for the Dolphins in the past 25 years.
Here's what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2019 draft picks
- Round 1: Miami
- Round 1: Pittsburgh
- Round 1: Houston
- Round 2: Miami
- Round 2: New Orleans
- Round 3: Miami
- Round 5: Miami or Round 6: Arizona
- Round 5: Pittsburgh
- Round 5: Los Angeles Rams
- Round 6: Miami
- Round 6: Dallas
- Round 6: Pittsburgh
- Round 7: Kansas City
The Dolphins front office did a marvelous job acquiring loads of draft picks in 2020 (and 2021) as the full scale rebuild begins for Miami. What you see above his a GM's draft-day dream.
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Quarterback
- Edge rusher
- Interior offensive line
- Cornerback
- Running back
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Defensive line
- Tight end
Even with their surprisingly high win total in 2019, the Dolphins clearly need to upgrade many positions this offseason, and while quarterback will likely be the most discussed position for this franchise, it does need to had a plethora of talent to the unit blocking for whomever passer Miami lands in the draft or free agency. The defense needs plenty of reworking too -- especially up front -- they will have Xavien Howard and Aqib Talib at corner to begin 2020 though.
Prospects to watch
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Despite everyone being in the dark about the severity of Tagovailoa's injury and how long it'll be until he's 100%, I'm of the belief that the Dolphins are in the perfect spot at No. 5 overall to pick him. Due to the state of the franchise, the Dolphins should be fine with Tagovailoa on the sidelines in 2020 even if he's not fully healthy for his entire rookie season, but they absolutely need to address the quarterback position early.
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
Staying in Round 1 for Miami targets, Epenesa is a defensive end ready to be a three-down player in the NFL thanks to his size, length, power and ascending pass-rushing moves. He'd instantly be the most appealing edge rusher on the roster.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Jones is somewhat of a project, but he took a huge step forward as a senior across the board. He's large with a chiseled frame and good, balanced athleticism. He needs to be coached on how to properly kick slide to maintain his equilibrium when facing NFL pass rushers, but he's the type of prospects at a premier position with a long-term investment for a team like the Dolphins.
