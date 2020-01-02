2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Rams fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Rams took a noticeable collective step back in 2019, and their 9-7 record wasn't enough to make the postseason. With plenty of high-priced players on the roster, no first-round selection, and major needs on the defensive side of the ball, this is a crucial offseason for Sean McVay's club as it tries to regain its spot among the elite in the hyper-competitive NFC.
Here's what you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: None
- Round 2: Los Angeles
- Round 3: Los Angeles
- Round 4: Los Angeles
- Round 5: None
- Round 6: Los Angeles
- Round 7: Los Angeles
The Rams traded their 2020 first-round selection to acquire Jalen Ramsey in a trade, and the star corner will presumably be a part of Los Angeles' plans for quite some time.
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Interior offensive line
- Edge rusher
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
- Cornerback
- Receiver
- Safety
With Andrew Whitworth already 38 and his contract set to expire in a few months, the Rams absolutely have to address the left tackle position this offseason. As the rest of the line worsened in 2019, so did the efficiency and overall production of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, so more interior blocking talent is necessary too. The defensive front seven has superstar Aaron Donald and underrated star Cory Littleton but needs more help, especially on the edge.
Prospects to watch
Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
The somewhat raw left tackle has insane length and moves well for a blocker of his size. His lateral quickness in pass protection isn't outstanding, but he's a road-grader in the run game and deals with speed rushers well. In the second or third round, Wanogho would represent good value as a high-upside type of tackle.
Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
Taylor isn't going to beat NFL tackles with his burst off the snap. Typically that's a bad start for an edge rusher. But he's powerful, uses counter moves to knife into the backfield, and his motor is constantly running. He bends well for a bigger, thicker edge rusher too and will likely be available on Day 2 or even Day 3.
Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
Elliott was very productive as a pass rusher for the Tigers in 2019 and has size to play the five-technique position typically manned by Michael Brockers -- who's set to hit free agency -- at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. Elliott wins with a quick first step and active hands.
