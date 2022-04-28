There are always a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and this year is no different. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft? You can read below as I grade all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day to get the latest grades from Day 3. You can also keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

33. Buccaneers

34. Vikings

35. Titans

36. Giants

37. Texans

38. Jets

39. Bears

40. Seahawks

41. Seahawks

42. Colts

43. Falcons

44. Browns

45. Ravens

46. Lions

47. Commanders

48. Bears

49. Saints

50. Chiefs

51. Eagles

52. Steelers

53. Packers

54. Patriots

55. Cardinals

56. Cowboys

57. Bills

58. Falcons

59. Packers

60. Buccaneers

61. 49ers

62. Chiefs

63. Bengals

64. Broncos

2022 NFL Draft jerseys now available

Jerseys for your team's 2022 NFL Draft picks are now available. Show your pride with these hot Nike jerseys, which are selling quickly. See the newest 2022 NFL Draft jerseys here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.