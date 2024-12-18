The 2024 college football season is over for most teams, and that means decisions are being made in earnest. NFL Draft declarations are trickling in ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline and several players have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. CBSSports.com NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and myself have compiled our prospect rankings to release an updated look at the top 150 prospects.

As a note, players who are in the transfer portal, such as Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, were excluded from the list.

1 Travis Hunter CB Colorado 2 Will Johnson CB Michigan 3 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona 4 Cam Ward QB Miami 5 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee 6 Mason Graham DL Michigan 7 Luther Burden WR Missouri 8 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas 10 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia 12 Will Campbell OT LSU 13 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia 15 Deone Walker DL Kentucky 16 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M 17 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame 18 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss 19 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan 21 Jalon Walker LB Georgia 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan 23 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 24 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama 25 Harold Perkins LB LSU

The top 10 features two quarterbacks: Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ward performed better in the second half of the season than his peer, which enabled him to take over the QB1 spot. Sanders' teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter, takes over the No. 1 spot after winning the Heisman Trophy.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the top running back prospect by a considerable margin. It would be a surprise if he were not taken in the first round at this point. Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but a contributor in the pass game as well. Michigan's Colston Loveland is the one and only tight end among the top 25 overall.

It is a relatively weak cycle in terms of blue-chip talent, which is why multiple players recovering from significant injuries are able to hang around in the top 25 overall: Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Scourton, East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel and more.

Michigan is the most well represented with four.

26 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 27 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State 28 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss 29 Jalen Royals WR Utah State 30 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona 31 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama 32 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas 33 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State 34 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon 35 Isaiah Bond WR Alabama 36 Tyler Warren TE Penn State 37 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 38 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota 39 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina 40 Omarr Norman-Lott DL Tennessee 41 Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma 42 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss 43 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State 44 Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State 45 Tre Harris WR Ole Miss 46 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M 47 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College 48 Sai'vion Jones DL LSU 49 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina 50 Aeneas Peebles DL Duke

Defensive tackle is a position flush with talent this year, which will be refreshing to teams considering there has been a shortage of options in recent cycles. Ten defensive tackles are among the top 50 overall. In addition to those 10 defensive linemen, there are also 10 edge rushers.

After Ward and Sanders, there was not another quarterback among the top 50 overall. Penn State's Drew Allar has made the decision to return to school for the 2025 season.

It may be a deep class of defensive front-seven talent, but there are positions of weakness, including quarterback and wide receiver. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals is the highest-rated non-Power Four conference prospect.

51 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Bowling Green 52 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 53 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama 54 Carson Beck QB Georgia 55 Ashton Gillotte EDGE Louisville 56 Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State 57 Wyatt Milum OT West Virginia 58 Cameron Williams OT Texas 59 Jahdae Barron CB Texas 60 Emery Jones Jr. OT LSU 61 Josaiah Stewart EDGE Michigan 62 Tate Ratledge OT Georgia 63 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina 64 Nazir Stackhouse DL Georgia 65 Marcus Mbow OT Purdue 66 Lander Barton LB Utah 67 Dani Dennis-Sutton DL Penn State 68 Evan Stewart WR Oregon 69 Tory Horton WR Colorado State 70 Charles Grant OT William & Mary 71 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia 72 Treveyon Henderson RB Ohio State 73 Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State 74 Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford 75 Howard Cross DL Notre Dame 76 Kyle Kennard EDGE South Carolina 77 Blake Miller OT Clemson 78 Armand Membou OT Missouri 79 Billy Bowman Jr. S Oklahoma 80 JJ Pegues DL Ole Miss 81 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss 82 Kamari Ramsey S USC 83 Quincy Riley CB Louisville 84 Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State 85 Rod Moore S Michigan 86 Jake Slaughter IOL Florida 87 Barrett Carter LB Clemson 88 Oscar Delp TE Georgia 89 Kyle McCord QB Syracuse 90 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU 91 Alfred Collins DL Texas 92 Tai Felton WR Maryland 93 Kaimon Rucker EDGE North Carolina 94 Tommi Hill CB Nebraska 95 Lathan Ransom S Ohio State 96 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky 97 Cam Jackson DL Florida 98 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon 99 Zy Alexander CB LSU 100 Deion Burks WR Oklahoma

The dam burst open at the quarterback position with four representatives projected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also nine offensive tackles among this group. It also expects to be a landing spot for several running backs and tight ends in a deep class.

When NFL teams are preparing their strategies for the 2025 NFL Draft, they consider depth. If they believe they can address certain positions on Day 2 and later, then it could allow them to fill another position of need in the first round.

101 Jordan Burch DL Oregon 102 Xavier Restrepo WR Miami 103 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State 104 Kyren Lacy WR LSU 105 Riley Leonard QB Notre Dame 106 Kurtis Rourke QB Indiana 107 Xavier Watts S Notre Dame 108 Pat Bryant WR Illinois 109 David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas 110 Jayden Higgins WR Iowa State 111 Jaylen Reed S Penn State 112 Ajani Cornelius IOL Oregon 113 Nick Nash WR San Jose State 114 RJ Harvey RB UCF 115 Terrance Ferguson TE Oregon 116 Oronde Gadsden II WR Syracuse 117 Luke Kandra IOL Cincinnati 118 Sebastian Castro CB Iowa 119 Savion Williams WR TCU 120 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Virginia Tech 121 Malachi Moore CB Alabama 122 Dorian Strong CB Virginia 123 Dylan Fairchild IOL Georgia 124 Jack Kiser LB Notre Dame 125 Will Howard QB Kansas State 126 Anthony Lucas EDGE USC 127 Tez Johnson WR Oregon 128 Cameron Skattebo RB Arizona State 129 Jacob Parrish CB Kansas State 130 Antwane Wells Jr. WR South Carolina 131 Anthony Belton IOL NC State 132 Earnest Greene III OT Georgia 133 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Colorado 134 Devin Neal RB Kansas 135 Bru McCoy WR Tennessee 136 Nick Martin LB Oklahoma State 137 Raheim Sanders RB South Carolina 138 Jaylin Lane WR Virginia Tech 139 Ja'Quinden Jackson RB Arkansas 140 Keon Sabb S Alabama 141 Jake Briningstool TE Clemson 142 Jaeden Roberts IOL Alabama 143 Ricky White WR UNLV 144 Mitchell Evans TE Notre Dame 145 Tyler Shough QB Louisville 146 Jalen Catalon S UNLV 147 Trevor Etienne RB Florida 148 Eric Gregory DL Arkansas 149 David Bailey EDGE Stanford 150 Shemar Turner DL Texas A&M

There are an astonishing 13 wide receivers to round out the top 150 overall, as well as six running backs. In total, there are 32 offensive prospects among the final 50 prospects and there had only been 44 offensive prospects among the entire top 100.

There were 12 non-Power Four prospects among the top 150 overall, which is interesting because most would believe that the establishment of the transfer portal and NIL would funnel capable talent to higher levels of competition.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.