The 2024 college football season is over for most teams, and that means decisions are being made in earnest. NFL Draft declarations are trickling in ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline and several players have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. CBSSports.com NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and myself have compiled our prospect rankings to release an updated look at the top 150 prospects. 

As a note, players who are in the transfer portal, such as Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, were excluded from the list. 

1Travis HunterCBColorado
2Will JohnsonCBMichigan
3Tetairoa McMillanWRArizona
4Cam WardQBMiami
5James Pearce Jr.EDGETennessee
6Mason GrahamDLMichigan
7Luther BurdenWRMissouri
8Abdul CarterEDGEPenn State
9Kelvin Banks Jr.OTTexas
10Shedeur SandersQBColorado
11Mykel WilliamsEDGEGeorgia
12Will CampbellOTLSU
13Ashton JeantyRBBoise State
14Malaki StarksSGeorgia
15Deone WalkerDLKentucky
16Nic ScourtonEDGETexas A&M
17Benjamin MorrisonCBNotre Dame
18Princely UmanmielenEDGEOle Miss
19Josh SimmonsOTOhio State
20Colston LovelandTEMichigan
21Jalon WalkerLBGeorgia
22Kenneth GrantDLMichigan
23Emeka EgbukaWROhio State
24Tyler BookerIOLAlabama
25Harold PerkinsLBLSU

The top 10 features two quarterbacks: Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ward performed better in the second half of the season than his peer, which enabled him to take over the QB1 spot. Sanders' teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter, takes over the No. 1 spot after winning the Heisman Trophy. 

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the top running back prospect by a considerable margin. It would be a surprise if he were not taken in the first round at this point. Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but a contributor in the pass game as well. Michigan's Colston Loveland is the one and only tight end among the top 25 overall. 

It is a relatively weak cycle in terms of blue-chip talent, which is why multiple players recovering from significant injuries are able to hang around in the top 25 overall: Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Scourton, East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel and more. 

Michigan is the most well represented with four. 

26Jack SawyerEDGEOhio State
27Donovan JacksonIOLOhio State
28Walter NolenDLOle Miss
29Jalen RoyalsWRUtah State
30Jonah SavaiinaeaOTArizona
31Jalen MilroeQBAlabama
32Landon JacksonEDGEArkansas
33Tyleik WilliamsDLOhio State
34Derrick HarmonDL Oregon
35Isaiah BondWRAlabama
36Tyler WarrenTEPenn State
37Denzel BurkeCBOhio State
38Aireontae ErseryOTMinnesota
39T.J. SandersDLSouth Carolina
40Omarr Norman-LottDLTennessee
41Danny StutsmanLBOklahoma
42Trey AmosCBOle Miss
43JT TuimoloauEDGEOhio State
44Quinshon JudkinsRBOhio State
45Tre HarrisWROle Miss
46Shemar StewartEDGETexas A&M
47Donovan EzeiruakuEDGEBoston College
48Sai'vion JonesDLLSU
49Nick EmmanworiSSouth Carolina
50Aeneas PeeblesDLDuke

Defensive tackle is a position flush with talent this year, which will be refreshing to teams considering there has been a shortage of options in recent cycles. Ten defensive tackles are among the top 50 overall. In addition to those 10 defensive linemen, there are also 10 edge rushers.

After Ward and Sanders, there was not another quarterback among the top 50 overall. Penn State's Drew Allar has made the decision to return to school for the 2025 season. 

It may be a deep class of defensive front-seven talent, but there are positions of weakness, including quarterback and wide receiver. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals is the highest-rated non-Power Four conference prospect. 

51Harold Fannin Jr.TEBowling Green
52Quinn EwersQBTexas
53Jihaad CampbellLBAlabama
54Carson BeckQBGeorgia
55Ashton GillotteEDGELouisville
56Kevin Winston Jr.SPenn State
57Wyatt MilumOTWest Virginia
58Cameron WilliamsOTTexas
59Jahdae BarronCBTexas
60Emery Jones Jr.OTLSU
61Josaiah StewartEDGEMichigan
62Tate RatledgeOTGeorgia
63Omarion HamptonRBNorth Carolina
64Nazir StackhouseDLGeorgia
65Marcus MbowOTPurdue
66Lander BartonLBUtah
67Dani Dennis-SuttonDLPenn State
68Evan StewartWROregon
69Tory HortonWRColorado State
70Charles GrantOT William & Mary
71Smael Mondon Jr.LBGeorgia
72Treveyon HendersonRBOhio State
73Davison IgbinosunCBOhio State
74Elic AyomanorWRStanford
75Howard CrossDLNotre Dame
76Kyle KennardEDGESouth Carolina
77Blake MillerOT Clemson
78Armand MembouOTMissouri
79Billy Bowman Jr.SOklahoma
80JJ PeguesDLOle Miss
81Jaxson DartQBOle Miss
82Kamari RamseySUSC
83Quincy RileyCBLouisville
84Ollie Gordon IIRBOklahoma State
85Rod MooreSMichigan
86Jake SlaughterIOLFlorida
87Barrett CarterLBClemson
88Oscar DelpTEGeorgia
89Kyle McCordQBSyracuse
90Bradyn SwinsonEDGELSU
91Alfred CollinsDLTexas
92Tai FeltonWRMaryland
93Kaimon RuckerEDGENorth Carolina
94Tommi HillCBNebraska
95Lathan RansomSOhio State
96Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky
97Cam JacksonDLFlorida
98Josh Conerly Jr.OTOregon
99Zy AlexanderCBLSU
100Deion BurksWROklahoma

The dam burst open at the quarterback position with four representatives projected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also nine offensive tackles among this group. It also expects to be a landing spot for several running backs and tight ends in a deep class. 

When NFL teams are preparing their strategies for the 2025 NFL Draft, they consider depth. If they believe they can address certain positions on Day 2 and later, then it could allow them to fill another position of need in the first round.

101Jordan BurchDLOregon
102Xavier RestrepoWRMiami
103Grey ZabelIOLNorth Dakota State
104Kyren LacyWRLSU
105Riley LeonardQBNotre Dame
106Kurtis RourkeQBIndiana
107Xavier WattsSNotre Dame
108Pat BryantWRIllinois
109David WalkerEDGECentral Arkansas
110Jayden HigginsWR Iowa State
111Jaylen ReedSPenn State
112Ajani CorneliusIOLOregon
113Nick NashWRSan Jose State
114RJ HarveyRBUCF
115Terrance FergusonTEOregon
116Oronde Gadsden IIWRSyracuse
117Luke KandraIOLCincinnati
118Sebastian CastroCBIowa
119Savion WilliamsWRTCU
120Antwaun Powell-RylandEDGEVirginia Tech
121Malachi MooreCBAlabama
122Dorian StrongCBVirginia
123Dylan FairchildIOLGeorgia
124Jack KiserLBNotre Dame
125Will HowardQBKansas State
126Anthony LucasEDGEUSC
127Tez JohnsonWROregon
128Cameron SkatteboRBArizona State
129Jacob ParrishCBKansas State
130Antwane Wells Jr.WRSouth Carolina
131Anthony BeltonIOLNC State
132Earnest Greene IIIOTGeorgia
133Jimmy Horn Jr.WRColorado
134Devin NealRBKansas
135Bru McCoyWRTennessee
136Nick MartinLBOklahoma State
137Raheim SandersRBSouth Carolina
138Jaylin LaneWRVirginia Tech
139Ja'Quinden JacksonRBArkansas
140Keon SabbSAlabama
141Jake BriningstoolTEClemson
142Jaeden RobertsIOLAlabama
143Ricky WhiteWRUNLV
144Mitchell EvansTENotre Dame
145Tyler ShoughQBLouisville
146Jalen CatalonSUNLV
147Trevor EtienneRBFlorida
148Eric GregoryDLArkansas
149David BaileyEDGEStanford
150Shemar TurnerDLTexas A&M

There are an astonishing 13 wide receivers to round out the top 150 overall, as well as six running backs. In total, there are 32 offensive prospects among the final 50 prospects and there had only been 44 offensive prospects among the entire top 100. 

There were 12 non-Power Four prospects among the top 150 overall, which is interesting because most would believe that the establishment of the transfer portal and NIL would funnel capable talent to higher levels of competition. 

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects