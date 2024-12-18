The 2024 college football season is over for most teams, and that means decisions are being made in earnest. NFL Draft declarations are trickling in ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline and several players have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. CBSSports.com NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and myself have compiled our prospect rankings to release an updated look at the top 150 prospects.
As a note, players who are in the transfer portal, such as Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, were excluded from the list.
|1
|Travis Hunter
|CB
|Colorado
|2
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Michigan
|3
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|4
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Miami
|5
|James Pearce Jr.
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|6
|Mason Graham
|DL
|Michigan
|7
|Luther Burden
|WR
|Missouri
|8
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|Penn State
|9
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|OT
|Texas
|10
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Colorado
|11
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|Georgia
|12
|Will Campbell
|OT
|LSU
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|14
|Malaki Starks
|S
|Georgia
|15
|Deone Walker
|DL
|Kentucky
|16
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|17
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|Notre Dame
|18
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|19
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Ohio State
|20
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Michigan
|21
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|22
|Kenneth Grant
|DL
|Michigan
|23
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|24
|Tyler Booker
|IOL
|Alabama
|25
|Harold Perkins
|LB
|LSU
The top 10 features two quarterbacks: Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ward performed better in the second half of the season than his peer, which enabled him to take over the QB1 spot. Sanders' teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter, takes over the No. 1 spot after winning the Heisman Trophy.
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the top running back prospect by a considerable margin. It would be a surprise if he were not taken in the first round at this point. Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but a contributor in the pass game as well. Michigan's Colston Loveland is the one and only tight end among the top 25 overall.
It is a relatively weak cycle in terms of blue-chip talent, which is why multiple players recovering from significant injuries are able to hang around in the top 25 overall: Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Scourton, East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel and more.
Michigan is the most well represented with four.
|26
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|27
|Donovan Jackson
|IOL
|Ohio State
|28
|Walter Nolen
|DL
|Ole Miss
|29
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Utah State
|30
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|OT
|Arizona
|31
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Alabama
|32
|Landon Jackson
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|33
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|34
|Derrick Harmon
|DL
|Oregon
|35
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|Alabama
|36
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Penn State
|37
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|38
|Aireontae Ersery
|OT
|Minnesota
|39
|T.J. Sanders
|DL
|South Carolina
|40
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|DL
|Tennessee
|41
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Oklahoma
|42
|Trey Amos
|CB
|Ole Miss
|43
|JT Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|44
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Ohio State
|45
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Ole Miss
|46
|Shemar Stewart
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|47
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|EDGE
|Boston College
|48
|Sai'vion Jones
|DL
|LSU
|49
|Nick Emmanwori
|S
|South Carolina
|50
|Aeneas Peebles
|DL
|Duke
Defensive tackle is a position flush with talent this year, which will be refreshing to teams considering there has been a shortage of options in recent cycles. Ten defensive tackles are among the top 50 overall. In addition to those 10 defensive linemen, there are also 10 edge rushers.
After Ward and Sanders, there was not another quarterback among the top 50 overall. Penn State's Drew Allar has made the decision to return to school for the 2025 season.
It may be a deep class of defensive front-seven talent, but there are positions of weakness, including quarterback and wide receiver. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals is the highest-rated non-Power Four conference prospect.
|51
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Bowling Green
|52
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|53
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Alabama
|54
|Carson Beck
|QB
|Georgia
|55
|Ashton Gillotte
|EDGE
|Louisville
|56
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|S
|Penn State
|57
|Wyatt Milum
|OT
|West Virginia
|58
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Texas
|59
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|Texas
|60
|Emery Jones Jr.
|OT
|LSU
|61
|Josaiah Stewart
|EDGE
|Michigan
|62
|Tate Ratledge
|OT
|Georgia
|63
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|North Carolina
|64
|Nazir Stackhouse
|DL
|Georgia
|65
|Marcus Mbow
|OT
|Purdue
|66
|Lander Barton
|LB
|Utah
|67
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|DL
|Penn State
|68
|Evan Stewart
|WR
|Oregon
|69
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Colorado State
|70
|Charles Grant
|OT
|William & Mary
|71
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Georgia
|72
|Treveyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|73
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|Ohio State
|74
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|75
|Howard Cross
|DL
|Notre Dame
|76
|Kyle Kennard
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|77
|Blake Miller
|OT
|Clemson
|78
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Missouri
|79
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|S
|Oklahoma
|80
|JJ Pegues
|DL
|Ole Miss
|81
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|Ole Miss
|82
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|USC
|83
|Quincy Riley
|CB
|Louisville
|84
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|85
|Rod Moore
|S
|Michigan
|86
|Jake Slaughter
|IOL
|Florida
|87
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|88
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|Georgia
|89
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Syracuse
|90
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|LSU
|91
|Alfred Collins
|DL
|Texas
|92
|Tai Felton
|WR
|Maryland
|93
|Kaimon Rucker
|EDGE
|North Carolina
|94
|Tommi Hill
|CB
|Nebraska
|95
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Ohio State
|96
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|97
|Cam Jackson
|DL
|Florida
|98
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|OT
|Oregon
|99
|Zy Alexander
|CB
|LSU
|100
|Deion Burks
|WR
|Oklahoma
The dam burst open at the quarterback position with four representatives projected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also nine offensive tackles among this group. It also expects to be a landing spot for several running backs and tight ends in a deep class.
When NFL teams are preparing their strategies for the 2025 NFL Draft, they consider depth. If they believe they can address certain positions on Day 2 and later, then it could allow them to fill another position of need in the first round.
|101
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|Oregon
|102
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|Miami
|103
|Grey Zabel
|IOL
|North Dakota State
|104
|Kyren Lacy
|WR
|LSU
|105
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|Notre Dame
|106
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Indiana
|107
|Xavier Watts
|S
|Notre Dame
|108
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Illinois
|109
|David Walker
|EDGE
|Central Arkansas
|110
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Iowa State
|111
|Jaylen Reed
|S
|Penn State
|112
|Ajani Cornelius
|IOL
|Oregon
|113
|Nick Nash
|WR
|San Jose State
|114
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|UCF
|115
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Oregon
|116
|Oronde Gadsden II
|WR
|Syracuse
|117
|Luke Kandra
|IOL
|Cincinnati
|118
|Sebastian Castro
|CB
|Iowa
|119
|Savion Williams
|WR
|TCU
|120
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|121
|Malachi Moore
|CB
|Alabama
|122
|Dorian Strong
|CB
|Virginia
|123
|Dylan Fairchild
|IOL
|Georgia
|124
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|Notre Dame
|125
|Will Howard
|QB
|Kansas State
|126
|Anthony Lucas
|EDGE
|USC
|127
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|Oregon
|128
|Cameron Skattebo
|RB
|Arizona State
|129
|Jacob Parrish
|CB
|Kansas State
|130
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|South Carolina
|131
|Anthony Belton
|IOL
|NC State
|132
|Earnest Greene III
|OT
|Georgia
|133
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|Colorado
|134
|Devin Neal
|RB
|Kansas
|135
|Bru McCoy
|WR
|Tennessee
|136
|Nick Martin
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|137
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|South Carolina
|138
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|139
|Ja'Quinden Jackson
|RB
|Arkansas
|140
|Keon Sabb
|S
|Alabama
|141
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|Clemson
|142
|Jaeden Roberts
|IOL
|Alabama
|143
|Ricky White
|WR
|UNLV
|144
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|Notre Dame
|145
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|Louisville
|146
|Jalen Catalon
|S
|UNLV
|147
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Florida
|148
|Eric Gregory
|DL
|Arkansas
|149
|David Bailey
|EDGE
|Stanford
|150
|Shemar Turner
|DL
|Texas A&M
There are an astonishing 13 wide receivers to round out the top 150 overall, as well as six running backs. In total, there are 32 offensive prospects among the final 50 prospects and there had only been 44 offensive prospects among the entire top 100.
There were 12 non-Power Four prospects among the top 150 overall, which is interesting because most would believe that the establishment of the transfer portal and NIL would funnel capable talent to higher levels of competition.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.