There's a strong likelihood the Giants attack the quarterback market in the 2025 NFL Draft more aggressively than any other team. General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were presumably given one more year to right the ship with the G-Men, and they currently do not have anything resembling an answer at the game's most vital position.
After the tremendous 2022 season that saw Daniel Jones win a road playoff game, New York has regressed in a major way, culminating with a disastrous 3-14 season that concluded earlier this month.
Schoen and Daboll will stop at nothing to draft the quarterback they want in April. Right? They have to. The quarterback situation has severely hampered this franchise en route to winning a grand total of nine games over the past two years.
Whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or maybe even Jalen Milroe, a new, young, inexpensive passer will be on the Giants roster in 2025, and it's a safe bet to assume he'll be the club's first-round pick. It's time.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
We all witnessed on "Hard Knocks" how badly Giants GM Joe Schoen attempted to move up to select Drake Maye last year. This time, he makes no mistake about acquiring the quarterback he wants.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
I know this feels way too early for Jalen Milroe, but we've had bigger surprises with quarterbacks going higher than expected in the past, and Milroe is destined to erupt at the NFL Scouting Combine. This is all about the long-term upside with the former Alabama passer, and a cheaper bridge quarterback can be signed in the interim. Nevermind Deshaun Waton's standing on the roster; he's unlikely to be physically capable of playing in 2025 anyway.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
After the slide back, the Titans go the prudent route to add more blocking to it's lower-level offensive line. Will Campbell brings an NFL-ready skill set and plus athleticism. They get two second-round picks (2025 and 2026) along with a 2026 third-rounder in this swap, which will be music to the ears of Tennessee's new GM.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Will Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
I don't necessarily believe it matters if Deion Sanders is coaching elsewhere in the NFL next season. The Raiders -- who may or may not have a personnel department now run by minority owner Tom Brady -- are going to be the team connected most to Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Mason Graham is too talented for the Jets to pass on here, and he'd help New York get back to the elite-level defense it had for a long stretch before the 2024 season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tetairoa McMillan would give Bryce Young a serious rebounder on the perimeter, which is exactly what he needs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The Saints add a tremendous YAC type to complement downfield threats Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed for Derek Carr in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Abdul Carter would be a boon for the Bears at No. 10 overall given his burst, flexibility, length and ascending power.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou is the athletic and powerful type to be the heir apparent to Trent Williams in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
If Ashton Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, I firmly believe he will be the pick for the Cowboys.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Colts get a premier producer from the SEC with elite-level traits around the edge on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Princely Umanmielen has three years of quality productivity in the SEC under his belt and could provide the Cardinals with immediate outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Derrick Harmon is a wide but athletic upfield rusher who was arguably the most dynamic pass-rushing defensive tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Tyler Booker is an NFL-ready guard who'd bolster the Seahawks' run-game woes from 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Given Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin coming off another major injury, the Buccaneers go back to the receiver well with the sizable and speedy Emeka Egbuka.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Jahdae Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren emerged as the best tight end in college football this season, with incredible athletic gifts, a sizable frame and plus ball skills. Huge boost for the Chargers offense down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Packers add a serious upfield rusher to the interior of a defensive line that really needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 24
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Before his injury, Shavon Revel felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Texans simply need more offensive line talent up front to better protect C.J. Stroud. Kelvin Banks Jr. had a fantastic season in pass protection for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Rams add their left tackle of the future in Wyatt Milum, who's ready to start Week 1.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Commanders add a strong, versatile pass rusher with an NFL-caliber frame and plus hand work at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Ravens go back to Minnesota for more offensive line reinforcement. Aireontae Ersery has been tracking toward the first round for a few years now.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Andrew Mukuba moves like a safety who'll fly up boards with a tremendous combine, and the Bills look to the future at the safety position. In 2024, Mukuba had five interceptions with seven pass breakups to go along with 69 total tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Eagles are glad to add yet another Georgia defensive lineman to the defense in Mykel Williams, who's a freaky specimen yet has a raw skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 31
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
T.J. Sanders was a consistent star on South Carolina's stellar defensive line in 2024. He plays with awesome power and can win in passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Jack Sawyer has played his best football of the season in the College Football Playoff, and his no-nonsense attitude -- along with refined skills -- make him an ideal fit in Detroit.