Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Jets are a unique case. It feels as though the general manager and coach are on different timelines. Aaron Glenn will prioritize players who allow him to be competitive in 2026, whereas Darren Mougey may be fine taking a player who is a bit more of a theory than a finished product if he is a better prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Arizona invested in its pass rusher group with Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Josh Sweat. They could absolutely upgrade that spot, but linebacker is a more pressing need. Honestly, Arvell Reese could play either position, but he prefers to play on the edge, so Sonny Styles is a more seamless fit.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. After spending most of their cap space on the defense, the Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Malik Nabers is returning from a significant injury and Wan'Dale Robinson signed with the aforementioned Titans. Carnell Tate would be an asset to Jaxson Dart when Nabers is unavailable, but also form a talented duo long-term. They have Kayvon Thibodeaux, in addition to Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, so Arvell Reese is not a priority.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Arvell Reese's fall could be a benefit to both the Browns and Cowboys. Dallas wants players that can make an impact immediately, but the Browns are looking towards the future, so future picks are involved rather than this year's. It is interesting that almost every hypothetical trade between the two teams on social media has Dallas receiving surplus value; an anomaly for the team trading up and an unlikelihood.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The best comparison for Caleb Downs is probably Minkah Fitzpatrick, a high-IQ safety who coordinates the entire defense, but not an uber-athlete. Fitzpatrick went No. 11 overall in a stronger draft. The prospects most often associated with Washington are gone, so Downs is a nice consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Cornerback was a point of weakness for New Orleans and Alontae Taylor departed in free agency. The Saints run a higher rate of zone coverage, which happens to be Mansoor Delane's specialty. Delane is a smart cornerback who tested better than his athletic profile may have suggested.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Andy Reid spent time around Brandon Graham in Philadelphia so there some comfort with pass rushers who possess a less than ideal frame. Rueben Bain Jr. is a risk because he does not look like most NFL edge rushers look, but he wins with overwhelming power and balance.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Cincinnati ranked in the top half of the league in man coverage but they lacked the personnel to reach maximum efficiency. Jermod McCoy is a man coverage cornerback with the size, speed and ball production to prove it. He missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL, but should be ready roll for training camp.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Dolphins have a lot of needs to fill and are not reasonably in a position to compete this season. There should be an emphasis on building out the trenches, specifically in support of Malik Willis or next year's rookie quarterback. It makes little sense for them to tear down the offense and leave the unit in a state where they can not appropriately evaluate Willis.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Spencer Fano has five positional flexibility but the plan is to start him at right tackle in this scenario. He has good feet and functional play strength to be an asset on an offensive line with championship aspirations. Los Angeles is not often in a position to address a premium position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Daniel Faalele signed with the Giants. Baltimore accounted for his departure with the signing of John Simpson, but neither his presence nor Andrew Vorhees should stop the team from addressing a long-term replacement. Vega Ioane can be a high end starter at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Tampa Bay has a need at edge rusher that was not addressed in free agency. Keldric Faulk does not add a lot of juice to the operation immediately but he can set the edge and is still a relatively young player. The Buccaneers are entering a crossroads season with coach Todd Bowles.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
New York has inside outside versatility with Garrett Wilson and a bit of height with AD Mitchell. Makai Lemon's skillset fits in as the missing piece for a team with five first-round picks over the next two years. There may be competing interests if head coach Aaron Glenn is entering a make-or-break season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Safety may not be the highest priority but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both of those boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this stage of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Wide receiver will not stand out as a pressing need for the Panthers, but this is a pivotal year for Bryce Young. Omar Cooper Jr. brings an energy level that they are missing. The vision is Tetairoa McMillan and Cooper serving as the two cogs in the Carolina pass game while cycling through the third receiver role, which is currently filled by Jalen Coker.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Dallas traded up to select Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese without sacrificing its other first-round pick. The Cowboys now add two impact performers on defense while pushing all in on this version of the team led by Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
If Pittsburgh is going to move forward with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, then they had better finish the offensive line. In this scenario, the team would move Troy Fautanu back to his natural left tackle position and plug Blake Miller in at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Derwin James are two versatile, physical pieces in that Los Angeles secondary. In looking at the prospects available, McNeil-Warren was the best available even if it was not the team's biggest area of need. The Chargers' starting safeties on Ourlads right now are Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson, who stepped away from the game for a period of time.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Most seem to think Philadelphia will utlimately deal A.J. Brown elsewhere, but that may not come to fruition until June. Who are they going to get to replace him in June? No one will be available unless they want to be the team that gambles on Brandon Aiyuk. If Brown is going to get dealt, fans may get their first real hint regarding that possibility later this month.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Jordyn Tyson would not be available if it were not for a history of injuries and having not worked out this pre-draft process is concerning. Perhaps he is intentionally tanking his stock so he can live in his brother's (Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson) guest room. I jest.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Peter Woods was once regarded as a potential top-five overall selection. Although I never saw him as a clear and obvious blue-chip talent, this is good value for the Clemson product and fills a need for the Bears. Chicago has bodies at the position, but no one really moves the needle in the way Woods could.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replace him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine and is now tasked with protecting Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
This is the latest Kenyon Sadiq has been available in a mock draft exercise in quite some time. There are a number of teams who make sense for Sadiq but none that are obvious. Kyle Shanahan can get wonky with his personnel packages with George Kittle and Sadiq on the field in the short-term.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
DeMeco Ryans comes from San Francisco where they have trended towards the long defensive linemen. Caleb Banks has to stay healthy, but he could prove to be a steal this late in the first round. Houston gets some long-term stability between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
There are likely at least 40 prospects, and potentially more, who could hear their names called in the first round in the right set of circumstances. Chris Johnson is on that list. He is a prospect who grew on me over time. He has the size and tested really well, but the tape is really clean also.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Everything is on the table for Miami. It may come as a surprise to come away from the first round without a wide receiver selection, but there are so many needs and the team can not force a position. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley will ultimately be judged on how this draft plays out with seven top-100 overall selections.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
There was a viral video recently of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel getting hands-on in Max Iheanachor's workout. Right tackle is a position of need, and Iheanachor's play style matches the physicality Vrabel is trying to instill.
Round 1 - Pick 32
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Seattle drafts T.J. Parker as the Boye Mafe replacement. Mafe signed a lucrative deal with the Bengals in free agency. Parker is a reliable edge setter with limited pass rush potential, but Mike Macdonald can put him in a position to produce. Seattle is also a candidate to trade back given they only have four picks. The objective should be filling positions lost in free agency, such as cornerback, edge rusher and running back.
2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys trade up for star defender as one pick is made for each NFL team
The NFL Draft is two weeks from today, and it's time for a blockbuster trade
The 2026 NFL Draft is two weeks from today. The only projection to be made with any level of confidence is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders. A year ago, the first four picks, at the very least, were practically etched in stone with Cam Ward, Travis Hunter Jr., Abdul Carter and Will Campbell.
At No. 2 overall, the Jets are thought to be between a pair of edge rushers, David Bailey of Texas Tech and Arvell Reese of Ohio State. The ramifications of that decision send ripples throughout the first round. In today's thought exercise, we explore some new pairings in the first round while also making a selection for each of the five teams without a first-round pick: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts, Packers and the Broncos.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 47: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Indianapolis has a hole at the linebacker position. Golday is not a traditional fit but he brings size and athleticism to Lou Anarumo's defense.
No. 48: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
With James Pearce Jr.'s future in the air, Atlanta needs more help on the edge. Jacas is a rugged edge defender who immediately upgrades the floor in run defense.
No. 52: Christen Miller, Georgia
Green Bay has been no stranger to the Georgia defense in the past. They look to Athens once again to fill a gap along the interior defensive line.
No. 56: DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
The second round may be too rich for Proctor, but he is rising up the board. There has been a report going around indicating that Proctor stacks up favorably in analytics within the Rams organization. The Jaguars' leadership has roots in Los Angeles, and Proctor is the type of interior defender the Rams have collected in the past.
No. 62: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
The hope is that Wheatley can be a starting safety for a team employing two veterans at the position. It would not be a surprise if the team looked to add depth to the offensive line.