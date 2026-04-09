Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are a unique case. It feels as though the general manager and coach are on different timelines. Aaron Glenn will prioritize players who allow him to be competitive in 2026, whereas Darren Mougey may be fine taking a player who is a bit more of a theory than a finished product if he is a better prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona invested in its pass rusher group with Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Josh Sweat. They could absolutely upgrade that spot, but linebacker is a more pressing need. Honestly, Arvell Reese could play either position, but he prefers to play on the edge, so Sonny Styles is a more seamless fit.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Right or wrong, Tennessee went all in on offense to support Will Levis. It's not far-fetched to think there may be an organizational philosophy to do the same with Cam Ward, even if the regime is new. After spending most of their cap space on the defense, the Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and now add Jeremiyah Love to give Ward an abundance of playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Malik Nabers is returning from a significant injury and Wan'Dale Robinson signed with the aforementioned Titans. Carnell Tate would be an asset to Jaxson Dart when Nabers is unavailable, but also form a talented duo long-term. They have Kayvon Thibodeaux, in addition to Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, so Arvell Reese is not a priority.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Arvell Reese's fall could be a benefit to both the Browns and Cowboys. Dallas wants players that can make an impact immediately, but the Browns are looking towards the future, so future picks are involved rather than this year's. It is interesting that almost every hypothetical trade between the two teams on social media has Dallas receiving surplus value; an anomaly for the team trading up and an unlikelihood.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The best comparison for Caleb Downs is probably Minkah Fitzpatrick, a high-IQ safety who coordinates the entire defense, but not an uber-athlete. Fitzpatrick went No. 11 overall in a stronger draft. The prospects most often associated with Washington are gone, so Downs is a nice consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback was a point of weakness for New Orleans and Alontae Taylor departed in free agency. The Saints run a higher rate of zone coverage, which happens to be Mansoor Delane's specialty. Delane is a smart cornerback who tested better than his athletic profile may have suggested.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Andy Reid spent time around Brandon Graham in Philadelphia so there some comfort with pass rushers who possess a less than ideal frame. Rueben Bain Jr. is a risk because he does not look like most NFL edge rushers look, but he wins with overwhelming power and balance.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati ranked in the top half of the league in man coverage but they lacked the personnel to reach maximum efficiency. Jermod McCoy is a man coverage cornerback with the size, speed and ball production to prove it. He missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL, but should be ready roll for training camp.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins have a lot of needs to fill and are not reasonably in a position to compete this season. There should be an emphasis on building out the trenches, specifically in support of Malik Willis or next year's rookie quarterback. It makes little sense for them to tear down the offense and leave the unit in a state where they can not appropriately evaluate Willis.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Spencer Fano has five positional flexibility but the plan is to start him at right tackle in this scenario. He has good feet and functional play strength to be an asset on an offensive line with championship aspirations. Los Angeles is not often in a position to address a premium position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Faalele signed with the Giants. Baltimore accounted for his departure with the signing of John Simpson, but neither his presence nor Andrew Vorhees should stop the team from addressing a long-term replacement. Vega Ioane can be a high end starter at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Tampa Bay has a need at edge rusher that was not addressed in free agency. Keldric Faulk does not add a lot of juice to the operation immediately but he can set the edge and is still a relatively young player. The Buccaneers are entering a crossroads season with coach Todd Bowles.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 New York has inside outside versatility with Garrett Wilson and a bit of height with AD Mitchell. Makai Lemon's skillset fits in as the missing piece for a team with five first-round picks over the next two years. There may be competing interests if head coach Aaron Glenn is entering a make-or-break season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd Safety may not be the highest priority but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both of those boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this stage of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Wide receiver will not stand out as a pressing need for the Panthers, but this is a pivotal year for Bryce Young. Omar Cooper Jr. brings an energy level that they are missing. The vision is Tetairoa McMillan and Cooper serving as the two cogs in the Carolina pass game while cycling through the third receiver role, which is currently filled by Jalen Coker.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas traded up to select Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese without sacrificing its other first-round pick. The Cowboys now add two impact performers on defense while pushing all in on this version of the team led by Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th If Pittsburgh is going to move forward with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, then they had better finish the offensive line. In this scenario, the team would move Troy Fautanu back to his natural left tackle position and plug Blake Miller in at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Derwin James are two versatile, physical pieces in that Los Angeles secondary. In looking at the prospects available, McNeil-Warren was the best available even if it was not the team's biggest area of need. The Chargers' starting safeties on Ourlads right now are Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson, who stepped away from the game for a period of time.

Round 1 - Pick 23 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Most seem to think Philadelphia will utlimately deal A.J. Brown elsewhere, but that may not come to fruition until June. Who are they going to get to replace him in June? No one will be available unless they want to be the team that gambles on Brandon Aiyuk. If Brown is going to get dealt, fans may get their first real hint regarding that possibility later this month.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson would not be available if it were not for a history of injuries and having not worked out this pre-draft process is concerning. Perhaps he is intentionally tanking his stock so he can live in his brother's (Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson) guest room. I jest.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Woods was once regarded as a potential top-five overall selection. Although I never saw him as a clear and obvious blue-chip talent, this is good value for the Clemson product and fills a need for the Bears. Chicago has bodies at the position, but no one really moves the needle in the way Woods could.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replace him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine and is now tasked with protecting Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 This is the latest Kenyon Sadiq has been available in a mock draft exercise in quite some time. There are a number of teams who make sense for Sadiq but none that are obvious. Kyle Shanahan can get wonky with his personnel packages with George Kittle and Sadiq on the field in the short-term.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 6th DeMeco Ryans comes from San Francisco where they have trended towards the long defensive linemen. Caleb Banks has to stay healthy, but he could prove to be a steal this late in the first round. Houston gets some long-term stability between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th There are likely at least 40 prospects, and potentially more, who could hear their names called in the first round in the right set of circumstances. Chris Johnson is on that list. He is a prospect who grew on me over time. He has the size and tested really well, but the tape is really clean also.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Everything is on the table for Miami. It may come as a surprise to come away from the first round without a wide receiver selection, but there are so many needs and the team can not force a position. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley will ultimately be judged on how this draft plays out with seven top-100 overall selections.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th There was a viral video recently of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel getting hands-on in Max Iheanachor's workout. Right tackle is a position of need, and Iheanachor's play style matches the physicality Vrabel is trying to instill.