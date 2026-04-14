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As we get closer to the kickoff of the 2026 NFL Draft, mock draft season is starting to wind down. Right now, most mock drafts reflect what the writer or analyst thinks a team might do.

Mock drafts examine a team's needs and combine them with the best possible player fit. It's virtually impossible to get inside the minds of 32 NFL GMs.

I've always based my mock drafts on what I would do as that particular team's general manager. So don't go crazy if a player is or isn't featured here -- as we know, things can get a little wild in the real draft.

Plus, it's just a mock draft anyway. Lighten up and have some fun!

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Prisco's Better-Than Team for 2026 NFL Draft: The 20 prospects he's higher on than scouts
Pete Prisco
Prisco's Better-Than Team for 2026 NFL Draft: The 20 prospects he's higher on than scouts
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
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Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3535
RUYDS
276
INTS
6
TDS
48
The Raiders might have had the best offseason of any team, adding significant talent through free agency while retaining Maxx Crosby. The roster looks much improved, allowing a rookie quarterback with a high floor to step in, hit the ground running and play well.
Round 1 - Pick 2
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Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets have several options with the second pick. I decided to roll the dice on the super-athletic Arvell Reese, my No. 1 outside linebacker, instead of my No. 1 edge rusher, David Bailey. Reese gives the Jets a game-day-specific matchup piece with the ability to play any of the three linebacker spots, including edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 3
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David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
My No. 1 edge rusher won't have to wait long to hear his name called, as the Cardinals scoop up the disruptive pass rusher to boost their juice off the corner alongside Josh Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 4
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Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Styles is a true unicorn at inside linebacker who can stop the run, rush the passer and hold up in coverage. He's the perfect piece for this Titans defense, giving new coach Robert Saleh another version of Fred Warner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
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Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Downs has an elite football mind and a passion for the game. His ability to perform multiple roles at a high level helps the Giants maintain a strong defense at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 6
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Monroe Freeling OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Browns did a fantastic job retooling their offensive line in free agency, and they're not done yet. Adding a tackle of Freeling's caliber gives them, in my opinion, the best left tackle in the draft class -- someone they can plug in there if they want to move Dawand Jones to the right side and shift Tytus Howard inside to right guard.
Round 1 - Pick 7
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Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I know the Commanders added Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, but it'll be hard to pass on another talented pass rusher in Rueben Bain Jr. Short arms be damned -- this guy is a game-wrecker and fits Dan Quinn's mentality.
Round 1 - Pick 8
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Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
The Saints add one of the top receivers in the class to bolster their passing attack alongside Chris Olave, giving Tyler Shough two viable big-play options on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
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Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Delane is the top cornerback in the draft class and fills a significant need for the Chiefs, especially after they lost Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie this offseason. This would be close to a dream scenario for Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 10
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Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
This might be the first real shock of the draft, but even with Chase Brown's steady progression, adding a true home-run threat in Love would make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. It would also help them salt away games late in the fourth quarter.
Round 1 - Pick 11
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Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
I believe Mauigoa can play tackle or guard as a pro, and either spot helps the Dolphins along the offensive line. He's too good a prospect to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
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Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I love Thieneman's speed and explosiveness. He gives the Cowboys a strong combination of ball skills, speed and athleticism.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
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Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
Lemon is the quintessential Rams receiver who can line up across the formation, quickly find space against zone coverage and consistently catch the football. There are too many questions surrounding this group -- including age and off-field concerns -- to pass on a receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
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Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ioane helps the Ravens fill a hole at guard, allowing them to continue fortifying the trenches in front of Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
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Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mesidor gives the Bucs much-needed explosiveness off the edge, instantly improving a unit that lacked a consistent pass rush.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
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Denzel Boston WR
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
62
REYDS
881
YDS/REC
14.2
TDS
12
Boston can win at all three levels and would give the Jets a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and AD Mitchell on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 17
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Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Lomu offers significant upside for the Lions as a redshirt sophomore who still has room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 18
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Kayden McDonald DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pairing McDonald, a dominant nose tackle, with Jalen Redmond would help solve many of the Vikings' issues up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
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Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Panthers roll the dice on Banks' health, but his talent is undeniable. He can dominate in the trenches, and pairing him with Derrick Brown would be outright scary for opposing offensive lines.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
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CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Allen is a classic thumper in the middle and fits the Cowboys' mindset of improving defensively to finally break through in the playoffs.
Round 1 - Pick 21
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Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Strengthening the interior offensive line is never a bad thing, especially when you can land a player as talented as Pregnon out of Oregon, an offensive line factory.
Round 1 - Pick 22
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Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
If McCoy checks out medically -- which seems likely -- this is a slam-dunk pick for the Chargers, who land one of the best man-cover corners in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
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Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Proctor can play either tackle spot and kick inside if needed. That versatility helps the Eagles in the trenches and gives them a potential right tackle of the future when Lane Johnson retires.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
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Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
11
TDS
8
New coach Todd Monken understands the value of creating mismatches at tight end after his time at Georgia and with the Ravens. The Browns add another receiving option for franchise quarterback Shedeur Sanders to complement last year's standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 25
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Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With experience at both tackle spots, Fano gives the Bears valuable flexibility up front. I envision him kicking inside and potentially becoming their future center.
Round 1 - Pick 26
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Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
I fully expect Tyson to check out medically. His toughness and willingness to play through injury stand out -- just look at the Texas Tech game. Buffalo can also bring him along slowly to ensure he's at full strength.
Round 1 - Pick 27
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Markel Bell OT
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'9" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
151st
POSITION RNK
16th
Bell started at left tackle for the Hurricanes and is a massive presence, similar to Trent Williams, whom he could eventually replace. This may shock some, but I'm a big fan of Bell's game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
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Anthony Hill Jr. LB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hill has been one of the most consistent playmakers on the Longhorns defense over the past three years. I like the fit here, as he adds another impact defender to an already excellent unit.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
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D'Angelo Ponds CB
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Size isn't a skill. Ponds is one of the best cover corners in the draft class and can hold his own on the outside. He gives the Chiefs another version of Trent McDuffie as they double down at the position in Round 1.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
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Treydan Stukes CB
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
9th
Stukes can play corner or safety at the next level, giving the Dolphins' secondary a strong blend of length, athleticism and versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 31
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Christen Miller DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Miller gives the Patriots a no-nonsense presence on the interior defensive line. At times on film, it looked like he was toying with offensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 32
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Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Super Bowl champions strengthen an already strong position by adding a talented pass rusher in Howell. He can thrive early in a situational role, showing that concerns about his arm length may have been overblown.