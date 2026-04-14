Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 The Raiders might have had the best offseason of any team, adding significant talent through free agency while retaining Maxx Crosby. The roster looks much improved, allowing a rookie quarterback with a high floor to step in, hit the ground running and play well.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have several options with the second pick. I decided to roll the dice on the super-athletic Arvell Reese, my No. 1 outside linebacker, instead of my No. 1 edge rusher, David Bailey. Reese gives the Jets a game-day-specific matchup piece with the ability to play any of the three linebacker spots, including edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd My No. 1 edge rusher won't have to wait long to hear his name called, as the Cardinals scoop up the disruptive pass rusher to boost their juice off the corner alongside Josh Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Styles is a true unicorn at inside linebacker who can stop the run, rush the passer and hold up in coverage. He's the perfect piece for this Titans defense, giving new coach Robert Saleh another version of Fred Warner.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Downs has an elite football mind and a passion for the game. His ability to perform multiple roles at a high level helps the Giants maintain a strong defense at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Browns did a fantastic job retooling their offensive line in free agency, and they're not done yet. Adding a tackle of Freeling's caliber gives them, in my opinion, the best left tackle in the draft class -- someone they can plug in there if they want to move Dawand Jones to the right side and shift Tytus Howard inside to right guard.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I know the Commanders added Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, but it'll be hard to pass on another talented pass rusher in Rueben Bain Jr. Short arms be damned -- this guy is a game-wrecker and fits Dan Quinn's mentality.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Saints add one of the top receivers in the class to bolster their passing attack alongside Chris Olave, giving Tyler Shough two viable big-play options on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane is the top cornerback in the draft class and fills a significant need for the Chiefs, especially after they lost Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie this offseason. This would be close to a dream scenario for Kansas City.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 This might be the first real shock of the draft, but even with Chase Brown's steady progression, adding a true home-run threat in Love would make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. It would also help them salt away games late in the fourth quarter.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I believe Mauigoa can play tackle or guard as a pro, and either spot helps the Dolphins along the offensive line. He's too good a prospect to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd I love Thieneman's speed and explosiveness. He gives the Cowboys a strong combination of ball skills, speed and athleticism.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon is the quintessential Rams receiver who can line up across the formation, quickly find space against zone coverage and consistently catch the football. There are too many questions surrounding this group -- including age and off-field concerns -- to pass on a receiver here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ioane helps the Ravens fill a hole at guard, allowing them to continue fortifying the trenches in front of Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Mesidor gives the Bucs much-needed explosiveness off the edge, instantly improving a unit that lacked a consistent pass rush.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Boston can win at all three levels and would give the Jets a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and AD Mitchell on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Lomu offers significant upside for the Lions as a redshirt sophomore who still has room to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Pairing McDonald, a dominant nose tackle, with Jalen Redmond would help solve many of the Vikings' issues up front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 6th The Panthers roll the dice on Banks' health, but his talent is undeniable. He can dominate in the trenches, and pairing him with Derrick Brown would be outright scary for opposing offensive lines.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th Allen is a classic thumper in the middle and fits the Cowboys' mindset of improving defensively to finally break through in the playoffs.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th Strengthening the interior offensive line is never a bad thing, especially when you can land a player as talented as Pregnon out of Oregon, an offensive line factory.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st If McCoy checks out medically -- which seems likely -- this is a slam-dunk pick for the Chargers, who land one of the best man-cover corners in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor can play either tackle spot and kick inside if needed. That versatility helps the Eagles in the trenches and gives them a potential right tackle of the future when Lane Johnson retires.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 New coach Todd Monken understands the value of creating mismatches at tight end after his time at Georgia and with the Ravens. The Browns add another receiving option for franchise quarterback Shedeur Sanders to complement last year's standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd With experience at both tackle spots, Fano gives the Bears valuable flexibility up front. I envision him kicking inside and potentially becoming their future center.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 I fully expect Tyson to check out medically. His toughness and willingness to play through injury stand out -- just look at the Texas Tech game. Buffalo can also bring him along slowly to ensure he's at full strength.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Markel Bell OT Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'9" / 345 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 151st POSITION RNK 16th Bell started at left tackle for the Hurricanes and is a massive presence, similar to Trent Williams, whom he could eventually replace. This may shock some, but I'm a big fan of Bell's game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Hill has been one of the most consistent playmakers on the Longhorns defense over the past three years. I like the fit here, as he adds another impact defender to an already excellent unit.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Size isn't a skill. Ponds is one of the best cover corners in the draft class and can hold his own on the outside. He gives the Chiefs another version of Trent McDuffie as they double down at the position in Round 1.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Treydan Stukes CB Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 9th Stukes can play corner or safety at the next level, giving the Dolphins' secondary a strong blend of length, athleticism and versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Miller gives the Patriots a no-nonsense presence on the interior defensive line. At times on film, it looked like he was toying with offensive linemen.