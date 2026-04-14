Bengals stop Jeremiyah Love's fall, Chiefs double down at CB in NFL mock draft based on what teams should do
Most mock drafts try to predict what teams will do. This one flips the script. Here's how I'd attack Round 1 as each team's GM.
As we get closer to the kickoff of the 2026 NFL Draft, mock draft season is starting to wind down. Right now, most mock drafts reflect what the writer or analyst thinks a team might do.
Mock drafts examine a team's needs and combine them with the best possible player fit. It's virtually impossible to get inside the minds of 32 NFL GMs.
I've always based my mock drafts on what I would do as that particular team's general manager. So don't go crazy if a player is or isn't featured here -- as we know, things can get a little wild in the real draft.
Plus, it's just a mock draft anyway. Lighten up and have some fun!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
The Raiders might have had the best offseason of any team, adding significant talent through free agency while retaining Maxx Crosby. The roster looks much improved, allowing a rookie quarterback with a high floor to step in, hit the ground running and play well.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Jets have several options with the second pick. I decided to roll the dice on the super-athletic Arvell Reese, my No. 1 outside linebacker, instead of my No. 1 edge rusher, David Bailey. Reese gives the Jets a game-day-specific matchup piece with the ability to play any of the three linebacker spots, including edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
My No. 1 edge rusher won't have to wait long to hear his name called, as the Cardinals scoop up the disruptive pass rusher to boost their juice off the corner alongside Josh Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Styles is a true unicorn at inside linebacker who can stop the run, rush the passer and hold up in coverage. He's the perfect piece for this Titans defense, giving new coach Robert Saleh another version of Fred Warner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs has an elite football mind and a passion for the game. His ability to perform multiple roles at a high level helps the Giants maintain a strong defense at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Browns did a fantastic job retooling their offensive line in free agency, and they're not done yet. Adding a tackle of Freeling's caliber gives them, in my opinion, the best left tackle in the draft class -- someone they can plug in there if they want to move Dawand Jones to the right side and shift Tytus Howard inside to right guard.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
I know the Commanders added Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, but it'll be hard to pass on another talented pass rusher in Rueben Bain Jr. Short arms be damned -- this guy is a game-wrecker and fits Dan Quinn's mentality.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The Saints add one of the top receivers in the class to bolster their passing attack alongside Chris Olave, giving Tyler Shough two viable big-play options on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Delane is the top cornerback in the draft class and fills a significant need for the Chiefs, especially after they lost Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie this offseason. This would be close to a dream scenario for Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
This might be the first real shock of the draft, but even with Chase Brown's steady progression, adding a true home-run threat in Love would make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. It would also help them salt away games late in the fourth quarter.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
I believe Mauigoa can play tackle or guard as a pro, and either spot helps the Dolphins along the offensive line. He's too good a prospect to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
I love Thieneman's speed and explosiveness. He gives the Cowboys a strong combination of ball skills, speed and athleticism.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Lemon is the quintessential Rams receiver who can line up across the formation, quickly find space against zone coverage and consistently catch the football. There are too many questions surrounding this group -- including age and off-field concerns -- to pass on a receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Ioane helps the Ravens fill a hole at guard, allowing them to continue fortifying the trenches in front of Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Mesidor gives the Bucs much-needed explosiveness off the edge, instantly improving a unit that lacked a consistent pass rush.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Boston can win at all three levels and would give the Jets a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and AD Mitchell on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu offers significant upside for the Lions as a redshirt sophomore who still has room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Pairing McDonald, a dominant nose tackle, with Jalen Redmond would help solve many of the Vikings' issues up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
The Panthers roll the dice on Banks' health, but his talent is undeniable. He can dominate in the trenches, and pairing him with Derrick Brown would be outright scary for opposing offensive lines.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Strengthening the interior offensive line is never a bad thing, especially when you can land a player as talented as Pregnon out of Oregon, an offensive line factory.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
If McCoy checks out medically -- which seems likely -- this is a slam-dunk pick for the Chargers, who land one of the best man-cover corners in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Proctor can play either tackle spot and kick inside if needed. That versatility helps the Eagles in the trenches and gives them a potential right tackle of the future when Lane Johnson retires.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
New coach Todd Monken understands the value of creating mismatches at tight end after his time at Georgia and with the Ravens. The Browns add another receiving option for franchise quarterback Shedeur Sanders to complement last year's standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
With experience at both tackle spots, Fano gives the Bears valuable flexibility up front. I envision him kicking inside and potentially becoming their future center.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
I fully expect Tyson to check out medically. His toughness and willingness to play through injury stand out -- just look at the Texas Tech game. Buffalo can also bring him along slowly to ensure he's at full strength.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Markel Bell OT
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'9" / 345 lbs
Bell started at left tackle for the Hurricanes and is a massive presence, similar to Trent Williams, whom he could eventually replace. This may shock some, but I'm a big fan of Bell's game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Hill has been one of the most consistent playmakers on the Longhorns defense over the past three years. I like the fit here, as he adds another impact defender to an already excellent unit.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Size isn't a skill. Ponds is one of the best cover corners in the draft class and can hold his own on the outside. He gives the Chiefs another version of Trent McDuffie as they double down at the position in Round 1.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Stukes can play corner or safety at the next level, giving the Dolphins' secondary a strong blend of length, athleticism and versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Miller gives the Patriots a no-nonsense presence on the interior defensive line. At times on film, it looked like he was toying with offensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
The Super Bowl champions strengthen an already strong position by adding a talented pass rusher in Howell. He can thrive early in a situational role, showing that concerns about his arm length may have been overblown.