2026 NFL mock draft: Serving up first-round projections as playoff picture comes into focus this Thanksgiving
Even in a weaker QB class, three are taken within the top six picks
I'm expecting some trades if the current draft order continues to look like this. This draft lacks quarterbacks that I would be comfortable trading up for with multiple picks.
Some of the "safest" picks are safety Caleb Downs, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and running back Jeremiyah Love, who play positions that are generally undervalued.
There are multiple wide receiver and defensive lineman options, especially on the edge, who will be difference-makers.
The offensive line lacks elite talent at tackle, but there are plenty of good prospects if you need some versatility. The defensive backfield has a wide range of good prospects, with mostly smaller corners than we usually see but good players nonetheless with some versatility.
Given those positional dynamics, here's an early look at how the first round could play out.
Note: This is the current NFL draft order after Week 12 (via Tankathon).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
I'd expect the Titans to trade the pick to a QB-needy team, but Bain is a plug-and-play disruptive edge who has delivered a dominant season in both phases. He's powerful and twitchy off the edge and offers versatility to kick inside if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Giants will likely shop this pick to a quarterback-needy team, but Reese provides versatility on defense. He can stay on the field every down as an outside linebacker and also has the ability to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Moore may or may not declare, but he should, given his poise, accuracy and ability to use his legs as a weapon. He has a big arm and delivers the ball with anticipation, particularly in tight windows and clutch moments.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Simpson has produced strong tape in his lone season as a starter, showing quick processing and the ability to anticipate and hit tight windows at all levels. He offers big upside with multiple NFL-caliber traits.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Fano is a consistent left tackle who will likely kick inside despite his impressive résumé manning the blind side over the last few seasons. He shows great feet and balance and displays power in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
The Jets, like the Browns, keep swinging and missing, and Mendoza remains a big question mark as a potential elite quarterback in the NFL. He's an accurate passer with adequate athleticism to extend plays. Mendoza processes well, gets the ball out on time and brings good experience and production.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson is a dynamic and speedy receiver who can stretch the defense. He's also capable of making tough contested catches to move the chains.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs is one of the top prospects in the draft but may fall due to safety not being viewed as a premium position. He's a high-IQ player who has competed in three elite defensive systems. Downs is strong in coverage and physical in the box as well.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Love is one of the safest bets in the draft with elite traits across the board. He's a dynamic player with elite speed and vision and is also a receiving weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Faulk has not produced the dominant stats that I expected, but he has been effective at pressuring the quarterback with his length and ability to convert speed to power. He also offers positional versatility to play inside.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 11
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Mauigoa is a thick and powerful right tackle who could move to any position on the offensive line except left tackle. He's strong at the point of attack in the run game and maintains a solid anchor against power.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Delane has returned to his 2023 form and has been an eraser in coverage. He shows excellent change of direction and competitiveness at the catch point and should transition well to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Lemon plays with a defensive mentality at the catch point and brings a competitive edge. He's a problem in the slot due to his ability to create separation and make plays after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Howell is a twitchy edge rusher who has put it all together in 2025. He has an explosive get-off and the ability to convert speed to power.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
McDonald is a strong run stuffer who can clog interior gaps with leverage and explosive lower-body strength. He also shows some upside as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Tate is a savvy and experienced route runner who plays beyond his years. He demonstrates excellent spatial awareness and dependable hands, projecting as the next OSU receiver to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs
Loane brings excellent size and experience. He's a powerful run blocker with heavy hands and physicality at the point of attack and has improved his pass protection in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Jones is a rare 6-foot-4 corner with both athleticism and range. He excels in press coverage and shows quickness and the ability to run with receivers on in-breaking routes.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs
Washington is a dominant run stuffer who can reset the line of scrimmage and shows lateral quickness on stunts. He brings excellent power as a rusher and has upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey is an explosive rusher with elite get-off and natural pass-rushing instincts. His run defense has improved, but he should contribute immediately as a situational rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Mesidor may lack ideal size and length, but he consistently dominates with refined hand usage and the ability to bend the edge and reach the quarterback.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 22
Isaiah World OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs
World is a massive prospect who has developed rapidly in his year at Oregon and is trending in the right direction. He possesses elite length and power at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu is a fluid and athletic right tackle who is effective in both the run and pass game. He displays sound technique and footwork and has the versatility to play multiple positions.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Cisse is a sticky coverage defender with fluid hips and strong change-of-direction ability. He mirrors routes well and contests throws with strong hands.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Proctor is a jumbo but inconsistent player who will likely transition inside to guard. He is a strong run blocker with experience and offers some positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chris Bell WR
Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Bell is an explosive, big-bodied receiver who presents matchup issues wherever he aligns. He's a high-upside player who would be a national name if he were in an offense that funneled him the ball more consistently.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Woods is a raw but high-upside interior defender who may rise in a weaker defensive tackle class. His 2025 film is streaky but shows flashes of twitch and functional power and moves well.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy was one of the better corners in 2024 but missed the 2025 season recovering from an ACL injury. He brings length and man-coverage ability and is expected to return fully healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
McNeil-Warren shows strong range and closing ability in space. He is a high-ceiling defender with length and versatility, providing valuable flexibility to a secondary that often deals with injuries.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sadiq is an explosive and dynamic tight end who can stretch the middle of the field and move the chains. He has reliable hands and generates yards after the catch and is also an adequate run blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Boston is a long and fluid receiver who can stretch the field outside and create separation in the slot. He has strong production and is a red-zone threat due to his contested-catch ability.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Concepcion brings elite speed and versatility to stretch defenses vertically while also working effectively on short and intermediate routes. His return ability on special teams adds additional value.