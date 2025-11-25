Round 1 - Pick 1 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I'd expect the Titans to trade the pick to a QB-needy team, but Bain is a plug-and-play disruptive edge who has delivered a dominant season in both phases. He's powerful and twitchy off the edge and offers versatility to kick inside if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants will likely shop this pick to a quarterback-needy team, but Reese provides versatility on defense. He can stay on the field every down as an outside linebacker and also has the ability to rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2447 RUYDS 180 INTS 6 TDS 23 Moore may or may not declare, but he should, given his poise, accuracy and ability to use his legs as a weapon. He has a big arm and delivers the ball with anticipation, particularly in tight windows and clutch moments.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2934 RUYDS 95 INTS 4 TDS 24 Simpson has produced strong tape in his lone season as a starter, showing quick processing and the ability to anticipate and hit tight windows at all levels. He offers big upside with multiple NFL-caliber traits.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Fano is a consistent left tackle who will likely kick inside despite his impressive résumé manning the blind side over the last few seasons. He shows great feet and balance and displays power in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2641 RUYDS 216 INTS 5 TDS 35 The Jets, like the Browns, keep swinging and missing, and Mendoza remains a big question mark as a potential elite quarterback in the NFL. He's an accurate passer with adequate athleticism to extend plays. Mendoza processes well, gets the ball out on time and brings good experience and production.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 59 REYDS 689 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson is a dynamic and speedy receiver who can stretch the defense. He's also capable of making tough contested catches to move the chains.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Downs is one of the top prospects in the draft but may fall due to safety not being viewed as a premium position. He's a high-IQ player who has competed in three elite defensive systems. Downs is strong in coverage and physical in the box as well.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1306 YDS/ATT 7.1 REYDS 274 TDS 20 Love is one of the safest bets in the draft with elite traits across the board. He's a dynamic player with elite speed and vision and is also a receiving weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Faulk has not produced the dominant stats that I expected, but he has been effective at pressuring the quarterback with his length and ability to convert speed to power. He also offers positional versatility to play inside.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mauigoa is a thick and powerful right tackle who could move to any position on the offensive line except left tackle. He's strong at the point of attack in the run game and maintains a solid anchor against power.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane has returned to his 2023 form and has been an eraser in coverage. He shows excellent change of direction and competitiveness at the catch point and should transition well to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 78 REYDS 1124 YDS/REC 14.4 TDS 12 Lemon plays with a defensive mentality at the catch point and brings a competitive edge. He's a problem in the slot due to his ability to create separation and make plays after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Howell is a twitchy edge rusher who has put it all together in 2025. He has an explosive get-off and the ability to convert speed to power.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd McDonald is a strong run stuffer who can clog interior gaps with leverage and explosive lower-body strength. He also shows some upside as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 39 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 18.2 TDS 7 Tate is a savvy and experienced route runner who plays beyond his years. He demonstrates excellent spatial awareness and dependable hands, projecting as the next OSU receiver to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Loane brings excellent size and experience. He's a powerful run blocker with heavy hands and physicality at the point of attack and has improved his pass protection in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kelley Jones CB Mississippi State • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jones is a rare 6-foot-4 corner with both athleticism and range. He excels in press coverage and shows quickness and the ability to run with receivers on in-breaking routes.

Round 1 - Pick 19 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington is a dominant run stuffer who can reset the line of scrimmage and shows lateral quickness on stunts. He brings excellent power as a rusher and has upside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Bailey is an explosive rusher with elite get-off and natural pass-rushing instincts. His run defense has improved, but he should contribute immediately as a situational rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 12th Mesidor may lack ideal size and length, but he consistently dominates with refined hand usage and the ability to bend the edge and reach the quarterback.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah World OL Oregon • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK World is a massive prospect who has developed rapidly in his year at Oregon and is trending in the right direction. He possesses elite length and power at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Lomu is a fluid and athletic right tackle who is effective in both the run and pass game. He displays sound technique and footwork and has the versatility to play multiple positions.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 24 Brandon Cisse DB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 4th Cisse is a sticky coverage defender with fluid hips and strong change-of-direction ability. He mirrors routes well and contests throws with strong hands.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Proctor is a jumbo but inconsistent player who will likely transition inside to guard. He is a strong run blocker with experience and offers some positional versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chris Bell WR Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 11th REC 72 REYDS 917 YDS/REC 12.7 TDS 6 Bell is an explosive, big-bodied receiver who presents matchup issues wherever he aligns. He's a high-upside player who would be a national name if he were in an offense that funneled him the ball more consistently.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Woods is a raw but high-upside interior defender who may rise in a weaker defensive tackle class. His 2025 film is streaky but shows flashes of twitch and functional power and moves well.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 28 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy was one of the better corners in 2024 but missed the 2025 season recovering from an ACL injury. He brings length and man-coverage ability and is expected to return fully healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd McNeil-Warren shows strong range and closing ability in space. He is a high-ceiling defender with length and versatility, providing valuable flexibility to a secondary that often deals with injuries.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 36 REYDS 479 YDS/REC 13.3 TDS 8 Sadiq is an explosive and dynamic tight end who can stretch the middle of the field and move the chains. He has reliable hands and generates yards after the catch and is also an adequate run blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th REC 52 REYDS 730 YDS/REC 14 TDS 9 Boston is a long and fluid receiver who can stretch the field outside and create separation in the slot. He has strong production and is a red-zone threat due to his contested-catch ability.