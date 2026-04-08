Round 1, Pick 1 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 You have to go all the way back to the 1995 NFL Draft to find a running back come off the board at No. 1 overall. We likely won't see it again in the real world, but we'll make some history in this reverse mock. Seattle lost its Super Bowl LX MVP, Kenneth Walker III, to the Chiefs in free agency, but it has one heck of a replacement in Love, an explosive piece joining the defending champs.

Round 1, Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd You can make a strong case for New England to continue bolstering its offensive line here, but it also needs help off the edge. If Reese reaches his potential, he's a game-changer for Mike Vrabel's defense. The upside at a premium position is too good to pass on.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1, Pick 3 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 An absolute dream scenario for Miami. The Seahawks and Patriots have their QB situations set, allowing Mendoza to fall right into their lap. Even with the arrival of Malik Willis in free agency, the Dolphins can't pass on Mendoza, who could change their fortunes overnight in this Jeff Hafley/Jon-Eric Sullivan era.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1, Pick 4 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Kansas City will have Travis Kelce back in 2026 in what feels like his swan song, but the franchise needs to usher in a new go-to option for Patrick Mahomes. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice have been solid, but not transformative. Tate has the ability to become the next "guy" for Mahomes.

Round 1, Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This just feels unfair. Adding a physical specimen like Styles to a defense that already features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter off the edge and Derek Stingley Jr. at corner makes arguably the best defense in the NFL even better. Styles not only raises the unit's ceiling but also addresses a sneaky need at linebacker.

Round 1, Pick 6 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Niners ranked dead last in sacks last season, and part of that stems from both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams going down with injuries. Still, you can never have too much talent screaming off the edge, and Bailey would be an impeccable addition to help turn the tide in 2026.

Round 1, Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo addressed its wide receiver need after trading for D.J. Moore earlier this offseason and now turns to the defense with Bain Jr., who had 9.5 sacks for the Hurricanes last season. The Bills ranked in the bottom half of the league with just 36 sacks.

Round 1, Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago addresses a key need after losing both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency by landing one of the most talented prospects in the draft in Downs. Positional value suggests this may be too rich for a safety, but you can't deny Downs' talent or the Bears' need.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1, Pick 9 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Browns have plenty of question marks, including how they'll approach quarterback. They won't find a long-term answer here, but they will provide whoever is under center with protection in Freeling, who projects as a starting left tackle.

Round 1, Pick 10 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Lane Johnson turns 36 this offseason, so the Eagles need to start thinking about life beyond the future Hall of Fame tackle. Mauigoa is a perfect heir apparent.

Round 1, Pick 11 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers will have their offensive line stabilized next year with the return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. That said, their projected starters at guard are Cole Strange and Trevor Penning. That shouldn't exactly excite Justin Herbert, so L.A. opts for Fano, who played tackle at the collegiate level but projects to kick inside to guard.

Round 1, Pick 12 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st As of this writing, we still have no clue what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2026. That had me leaning heavily toward Alabama's Ty Simpson with this pick, but I decided to address another key need for the Steelers: help on the interior of the offensive line. Ioane isn't the flashiest pick, but he can slot in at guard for a team that just lost Isaac Seumalo in free agency.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1, Pick 13 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys gave up the most passing yards in the league last season, so it's safe to say they need help in the secondary. Delane dominated in the SEC last season, and the LSU product projects as a shutdown piece in an NFL secondary.

Round 1, Pick 14 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Carolina took tremendous strides in 2025, winning the NFC South and reaching the playoffs. It carried that momentum into the offseason, adding big-name free agents like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to bolster the defense. In the draft, the Panthers give Bryce Young another weapon in Sadiq, who instantly becomes the top pass-catching option in the tight end room.

Round 1, Pick 15 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota needs to beef up the defensive line after purging the roster and releasing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave earlier this offseason. Woods' production dipped last season after notching 8.5 sacks in 2024, but there is plenty of talent that Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores should be able to unlock.

Round 1, Pick 16 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor just feels like a Dan Campbell-type player because the Alabama product is built like a house. Following Taylor Decker's release last month, the Lions need a left tackle, and Proctor fits the bill.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1, Pick 17 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st New York signed Nahshon Wright in free agency, but it was merely a one-year deal. The franchise still needs to replace Sauce Gardner in the secondary after shipping him to Indy, and it does just that with one of the picks acquired in the trade. McCoy joins the Jets and could very well become a top-flight corner and the centerpiece of their pass defense. Because he tore his ACL last fall, McCoy falls to the middle of the first round to the Jets' delight.

Round 1, Pick 18 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Bucs struggled to get after the quarterback last season, posting a 19.8% pressure rate (eighth-lowest in the NFL). They added Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency, but he's only on a one-year deal. Mesidor gives them some long-term stability at the position, albeit as an older prospect (just turned 25). He also offers versatility, flashing the ability to pressure both inside and off the edge.

Round 1, Pick 19 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The Ravens need to get out of the cycle of adding veteran receivers who are too long in the tooth to realistically contribute. They do just that with Tyson, a big-bodied receiver who perfectly complements Zay Flowers on the depth chart. There are injury concerns, but the upside is worth the gamble for Baltimore to give Lamar Jackson a new red zone weapon.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1, Pick 20 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 L.A. used its other first-round pick to acquire Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs earlier this offseason and now uses this one to give the offense even more of a jolt. The team already had Davante Adams in trade rumors, and the veteran is entering the final year of his deal, so it needs a piece to pair opposite Puka Nacua. Lemon doesn't offer Adams' red zone upside but could become Matthew Stafford's go-to in the slot.

Round 1, Pick 21 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Remember how we said the Cowboys gave up the most passing yards in the league last year? They double down in the secondary to fix that. After taking Delane earlier in the first, Dallas scoops up McNeil-Warren to add a physical freak at safety. At 6-foot-4, McNeil-Warren has the range to disrupt the pass and fly downhill near the line of scrimmage.

Round 1, Pick 22 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 It's been a transformative offseason for the Dolphins, and no position may have been hit harder than wide receiver. Miami cut bait with Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, leaving no true go-to option for Malik Willis or (in this mock) Fernando Mendoza. So the Dolphins gives themselves a boost with Concepcion, who offers the versatility to play both outside and inside.

Round 1, Pick 23 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati was a mess defensively in 2025, and the unit needs help every which way you look. It added veterans Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to help the front seven but still needs to address the secondary. With Thieneman somehow still on the board, the Bengals pounce to add an athletic safety with a nose for the football.

Round 1, Pick 24 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City's corner position was gutted this offseason after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams and seeing Jaylen Watson follow him to L.A. in free agency. That makes adding a young corner at this stage of the draft a priority, especially after grabbing wideout Carnell Tate inside the top five. Terrell has the makings of a plug-and-play replacement for how they used McDuffie.

Round 1, Pick 25 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th It appears the Cam Jordan era is over in New Orleans, so the Saints need to bolster their pass rush. Faulk is more of a project, but he has the ability to become a high-impact pass rusher. With the team entering a youth movement with Tyler Shough at quarterback, it can afford the time to develop Faulk, who is only 20.

Round 1, Pick 26 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th There's an argument for giving Jayden Daniels another weapon, but I lean toward continuing to fix the defense. Washington added to the edge with Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson but could still use help at corner. It gets one in Hood, who shines in press coverage.

Round 1, Pick 27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 After addressing the offensive line earlier in the first round, Cleveland adds a playmaker to a receiver room that needs a shot in the arm. Last season, Jerry Jeudy led the group with just 602 yards. With the guarantees on his contract drying up after this season, the Browns get proactive and add Cooper, who is dynamic with the ball in his hands.

Round 1, Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd New York gave up the second-most rushing yards in the league last season, so it could stand to add help to clog things up in 2026. By most evaluations, McDonald is the best run-stuffing lineman in the draft. Moreover, this gives the Giants added depth on the interior if Dexter Lawrence is traded.

Round 1, Pick 29 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th The Titans traded for Jermaine Johnson III and signed John Franklin-Myers in free agency to pair with Jeffery Simmons along the defensive line. Still, Robert Saleh continues to build his defense with Parker. The Clemson product burst onto the scene in 2024 with an 11-sack campaign, and while his production dipped in 2025 (five sacks), he remains a solid prospect.

Round 1, Pick 30 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The Cardinals are on the hunt for a long-term signal-caller. Right now, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II headline the quarterback room, so having Ty Simpson fall to them here is a godsend.

Round 1, Pick 31 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 11th New York slams its fist on the table after seeing Simpson come off the board right before its pick, so it pivots to another defensive piece. It brings in Young to help cushion the blow of losing Jermaine Johnson III in a trade to Tennessee and to give Aaron Glenn a powerful presence off the edge.