Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Herman Johnson
Summary:
Anthony Bradford has a thick, sturdy frame that allows him to absorb contact. He shows good quickness and footwork to stay engaged, but technique dips at times. He has late eyes to pick up stunts and needs to become more consistent in landing his punches. Bradford is best suited as a power/gap scheme blocker.
Strengths:
- Thick, sturdy frame to absorb contact
- Good quickness to work to the second level
- Does a good job of working angles and sealing backside pursuit
Weaknesses:
- Does a good job of moving his feet when engaged at times, but can be more consistent
- Needs to be more consistent in varying punch pace and landing punches
- Average-to-below-average eyes to pick up stunts