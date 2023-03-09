Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Herman Johnson

Summary:

Anthony Bradford has a thick, sturdy frame that allows him to absorb contact. He shows good quickness and footwork to stay engaged, but technique dips at times. He has late eyes to pick up stunts and needs to become more consistent in landing his punches. Bradford is best suited as a power/gap scheme blocker.

Strengths:

Thick, sturdy frame to absorb contact

Good quickness to work to the second level

Does a good job of working angles and sealing backside pursuit

Weaknesses: