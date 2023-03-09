Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.64 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Solomon Kindley

Summary:

Atonio Mafi is a wide body who is best-suited to play in a power/gap blocking scheme. He naturally does a good job of absorbing contact but can do a better job of sinking his hips. Mafi has below-average top-end speed and late eyes to pick up stunts.

Strengths:

Fighter who will play to the whistle

Does a great job of absorbing contact

Wide body to play in a power/gap scheme

Weaknesses: