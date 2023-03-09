Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.64 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Solomon Kindley
Summary:
Atonio Mafi is a wide body who is best-suited to play in a power/gap blocking scheme. He naturally does a good job of absorbing contact but can do a better job of sinking his hips. Mafi has below-average top-end speed and late eyes to pick up stunts.
Strengths:
- Fighter who will play to the whistle
- Does a great job of absorbing contact
- Wide body to play in a power/gap scheme
Weaknesses:
- Late eyes to pick up a stunt
- Can do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection
- Below-average top-end speed