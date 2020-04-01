Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (MN)

NFL Draft analysis for Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (MN)

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Good technique into pass set
  • Good awareness to seal blocks
  • Short-term memory, responds well to adversity

Weaknesses:

  • Strength
  • Speed into pass protection
  • Can use his hands better to defend counters
