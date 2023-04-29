Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.60 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Donovan Wilson

Summary:

Bennett Williams is a good sized, lesser athlete at the safety spot who's more instinctive than anything else. He played a lot of off coverage from the slot but also patrolled near the line of scrimmage often. He doesn't have the speed needed to be a rangy type. He's at his absolute best when he's dealing with a big slot or TE running a vertical route. He's decently physical and can stick to those bigger types in coverage. He will find the football as it's arriving and aggressively attack it. He's not a brutal athlete but won't be able to lean on/win with his athleticism alone in the NFL. He has stretches of assertive, big hits as a tackler but also struggles to beat blocks on the perimeter at times and dives and whiffs decently often. He can be a "big nickel" type player in the NFL and in a freelancing role where he can play some man and sink/watch the QB's eyes will probably suit him best. There's nothing overly standout about his profile.

Strengths:

Tall and long safety

Experience as a slot defender

Physical in run support

Weaknesses: